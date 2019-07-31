Light Balance Kids, a techno dance act from Ukraine, earned glowing reviews from the panelists on Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent.” Especially guest judge Ellie Kemper. (See the full performance below.)

The former star of “The Office” played it coy at first, noting that she was “new” and wondering how she could guarantee the performers’ passage to the live round.

“I just wish there were one surefire way to get you there,” Kemper said. “Oh wait, there is!”

She pushed the Golden Buzzer to send the kids straight to the live stage.

The performers range in age from 11 to 13 and are an offshoot of the Golden-Buzzer-earning Light Balance adult troupe, which performed on “AGT” during Season 12.

“We have a dream to follow in Light Balance’s footsteps,” one member said beforehand.

Because of their mix of choreography and cool illumination effects, the group can now dream even bigger. Here’s their routine from Tuesday: