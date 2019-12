A Disney World visitor who got a tad carried away with his light-saber was recently cut down to size by a snarky stormtrooper.

The unidentified wanna-be Jedi was captured on video menacing the trooper and a Kylo Ren lookalike with his weapon.

Kylo Ren responded: “A light saber: Interesting.”

But the stormtrooper had some choice words:

A F F I R M A T I V E pic.twitter.com/BsMaieBElm — Memes 🐸🔌 (@supplierofmemes) December 21, 2019

