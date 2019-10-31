CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Lightning Leaves Massive Crater Just Above Fuel Tank

A surveillance camera in Texas captured the moment a bolt of lightning hit a gas station parking lot, causing a 15-foot crater just above a fuel tank.
The footage from early Wednesday, above, shows lightning striking at a Chevron in Fort Worth. Local station Fox 4 said the hole was about 3 feet deep and did not appear to damage the gas station’s fuel tank, which was about 10 feet down.
The Fort Worth Fire Department shared video and photos of the crater and a debris field around it:
“When it’s 15-by-15 and concrete that was 6 inches thick, that’s a pretty massive explosion,” Fort Worth Fire Department spokesperson Mike Drivdahl told the local NBC station.
One local reporter said the site of the strike was attracting people for photo ops:
