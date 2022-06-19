25 Pieces Of Lightweight Clothing That People From Hot States Swear By

Popular items from this list
A floral print romper if you love the look of dresses but are terrified of sudden gusts of wind.
A tank top because the band tee you own and love is made from a fabric best described as “heavy and prone to smelling bad after one drop of sweat hits.”
A sleeveless T-shirt dress to replace the leggings you’ve been wearing since, oh, last October.
A T-shirt dress equipped with a tie waist and pockets
It's available in sizes S–XL and 24 colors.
Promising review:
"This is a soft and comfortable dress. The length is perfect. The sleeves are a nice length. It’s so soft and cool in the hot, humid Florida weather. It’s like wearing a soft T-shirt, but much prettier. Every time I wear it, I get compliments on how nice it looks!" — GW
A pocketed jersey T-shirt dress designed with a longer hemline
It's available in sizes XS–XXL and in 12 colors. Promising review:
"This is my new go-to brand for extra-comfy, relaxed and uber soft clothing. So far every piece is well-made, very soft, and the perfect length to wear as a dress or as a tunic; you can even sleep in these, they're that comfortable. This jersey cotton is a nice, cooling fabric, perfect for the hot Texas summers. Very affordably priced, quick shipping and easy returns/exchanges." — Kindle customer
A wide-leg jumpsuit best accessorized with bottomless mimosas
It's available in sizes 4–12 and in 18 colors.
Promising review:
"Absolutely love this little jumpsuit. Super lightweight and great for hot Houston summer weather." — Dawn
A pajama set here to nudge your high school gym shorts and old soccer team T-shirt into retirement
It's available in sizes S–4X and in 11 colors.
Promising review:
"These are my favorite pajamas I have! I live in Arizona and it's just so hot here, but these are nice and cool and lightweight. They are as close to wearing nothing as you can get while wearing pajamas." — Kindle customer
A high-low dress about to become your plus one for all 97 of the weddings you RSVP'd to
It's available in sizes S–XXL and in 38 colors.
Promising review:
"Love, love, love this dress! It fits perfectly and is lightweight enough for the heat wave we are experiencing in LA." — Sweet Serenade
A stylish strapless romper
It's available in sizes S–XL and in 10 colors.
Promising review:
"Looove this summer romper! It’s super cute and extremely comfortable. With the Florida weather getting in triple digits, this is also perfect for hot summer days. I love the style and comfort of it so much I have bought in several different colors." — Jessica
A maxi dress you'll wear with alarming frequency
It's available in sizes 14–26 and in 36 colors.
Promising review:
"This is very comfortable and flowy. Wore it all day and didn’t want to take it off because of how comfy it was. I got lots of compliments on it at my baby shower — I’m eight months pregnant in Texas and it’s HOT here." — Lorin Rae
A two-pack of crewneck tees, because it's about time you bid adieu to the ratty old gym shirt you've been wearing
They are available in sizes XS–XXL and 19 color combinations.
Promising review:
"Super comfortable for hot climates! I am in and out of the South Carolina heat in the summer and these keep me cool while looking a little more professional than a more running style shirt. They do run longer in length which I like because everything stays covered, they are not super clingy or tight, and are very comfortable." — Amazon customer
A V-neck maxi with adjustable straps and the phrase "summer staple" in its DNA
It's available in sizes S–XXL and in 43 colors.
Promising review:
"I live in Vegas and this is perfect. It's beautiful and truly the perfect summer sundress!" — Nikki
A wide-leg two-piece set
It's available in sizes XS–XL and in 16 colors.
Promising review:
"I love this set! Every time I wear it I get compliments from friends. I also like how open and breathable it is. Texas summers are very hot and I ‘m not absolutely dying when I wear this! Very happy with the purchase." — Erika V.
A drawstring romper with all the comfort of the pajama set you've been wearing to bed since 1893
It's available in sizes S–XL and in 17 colors.
Promising review:
"Bought four of these in different colors, black, blue, red, and green. Love them all. Live in Florida and its perfect for the hot weather." — DVS
A graphic tank top
It's available in sizes S–XXL and in 35 colors.
Promising review:
"PERFECTION. Thick enough to not be see through; thin enough to be comfortable in Texas heat." — Dana Kroger
A high-rise exercise skort
It's available in sizes XS–XXL and in 20 colors.
Promising review:
"I live in the south where it gets uncomfortably hot in the summer, so I wanted a skirt that would look cute, keep me cool, look like something that is casual like shorts, but a tad more comfy. This skirt fits the criteria! The inner leg pocket is big enough to hold a large iPhone, and the pocket on the waist would hold a key and some credit cards. So, if you plan on going to a festival, baseball game or somewhere you don't want to have to carry a bag, these pockets would work well for holding important items." — CupcakeBaker
A sleeved T-shirt for scenic walks and long hikes
It's available in sizes XS–3X and in 12 colors.
Promising review:
"Withstood the Arizona heat test. I wore this on a bicycle ride under my jersey. It was 104 degrees. It was cool! I even tried one sleeve up to compare arms and the covered one was cooler because the radiant heat of the sun was hot! I sprinkled my sleeves with water and it was really cool for a while. I got it because my skin is starting to get age spots even with daily sunscreen so I have to cover up." — Saltwater girl
Compression shorts available in three lengths
They are available in sizes XS–3X and in 39 styles and colors.
Promising review:
"I live in Florida and it’s hot, but I enjoy running so long leggings are becoming out of the question for me. I don’t like short shorts and these are just absolutely perfect as far as length and fit goes. I’m getting back into running again and these actually stay up and in place." — JL
A strapless romper ideal for any and all warm weather activities
It's available in sizes XS–XL and in 29 colors.
Promising review:
"If you live in a hot state like Florida, you will LOVE this! Its beauty is not done justice by the pictures. I wear this to the beach over my bathing suit, that way when I go to one of the side restaurants I look stylish." — Theresa Wagoner
A swing dress you'll find yourself gravitating toward for any occasion
It's available in sizes 1X–6X and in five colors.
Promising review:
"It gets really, really hot where we live so finding a wardrobe that doesn't make us swelter can be a challenge in my family. This is a great dress and perfect for south Florida's summer heat. It's comfortable, well made/good quality, and it's thin enough that it allows you to keep cool but not so thin that you can see through it." — Phoenix
A lace-trim tank and shorts set crafted with velvet
It's available in sizes XS–L and in five colors.
Promising review:
"I'm so thrilled with this purchase! I'm always hesitant to order clothing online but this one fit as expected, and the top is long enough that it's not a crop top (navy color). The fabric feels velvety but isn't hot, making this comfortable to sleep in even in Vegas summers." — Stefany Volmer
Track sweats reviewers swear are crafted with magic fabric that remains cool on sweaty days and warm on frigid ones
It's available in sizes S–3X and 20+ colors and prints.
Promising review:
"These are the best. They are soft and buttery and the comfiest pants I own. I’ve personally been wearing them after giving birth to my son and these have been a lifesaver. I have ordered to more colors! They are super soft but also lightweight! I live in Florida so I can wear these with a light T-shirt and not be sweating, or wear them with a hoodie on cooler days!" — FIU Student
A surplice dress available in solid colors and a snazzy leopard print
It's available in sizes XS–6X and 16 colors.
Promising review:
"It feels almost like I'm wearing a nightgown. It's not clingy at all, even after I washed it in my washer (cool water) and dried it in my dryer on high. This dress is flowy and wears well for our hot Texas summer, plus it can be worn with shorts or leggings. When cooler weather comes, a denim jacket will give this a nice casual look." — RoomRVier
A sleeveless T-shirt dress to replace the leggings you've been wearing since last October
It's available in sizes S–XXL and in 32 colors.
Promising review:
"I order a lot of dresses of this type and by far, this is the best brand when It comes to consistent quality. The fabric is light enough to be comfortable in the hot Arizona sun but not see-through. The finish work is great, there are pockets, and the drape of the fabric is just right . Perfect with sandals or flip-flops and a big hat. I love this dress and plan to order it in more colors." — Gaye Levy
A strapless floral maxi that feels like it should come with an all-inclusive resort package
It's available in sizes S–XL and in 31 colors.
Promising review:
"The material is on the thin side but that will be perfect on hot southern nights here in South Carolina. I am already looking at other patterns to buy a second one! The bust is snug (I am a 40C) but I love that because I don’t worry about it folding over or sliding down." — MimDOT
Baggy overalls (with pockets!)
They are available in sizes S–3X and in 14 colors.
Promising review:
"I honestly love these! They are perfect for Florida weather as they are lightweight and if you size up, the baggy fit works great in warmer weather (living in Florida). Super comfortable." — slw
A V-neck nightgown for anyone who wants to go pants-less while trekking to the kitchen
It's available in sizes XS–3X and in 39 colors.
Promising review:
"I love this night shirt! It is lightweight enough for hot Texas nights and I will have no problem zipping into convenience stores while wearing it." — Brownp