25 Pieces Of Lightweight Clothing That People From Hot States Swear By

A high-rise exercise skort

It's available in sizes XS–XXL and in 20 colors."I live in the south where it gets uncomfortably hot in the summer, so I wanted a skirt that would look cute, keep me cool, look like something that is casual like shorts, but a tad more comfy. This skirt fits the criteria! The inner leg pocket is big enough to hold a large iPhone, and the pocket on the waist would hold a key and some credit cards. So, if you plan on going to a festival, baseball game or somewhere you don't want to have to carry a bag, these pockets would work well for holding important items." — CupcakeBaker