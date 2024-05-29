This Folding Chair Is So Lightweight, I Can Lift It With My Pinky Finger

Amazon The legendary two-pound camping chair from Helinox

I love watching my nephew play Little League, but I don’t love the resulting bruises I get on my hip bones after lugging heavy metal lawn chairs to his games. My family’s old set of lawn chairs is a melange of old-fashioned folding lawn chairs and more “modern” collapsible chairs from the early aughts (the kind that awkwardly crams into a canvas sleeve and weighs as much as a small child). If you’re carrying one of those chairs, it’s awkward enough. If you’re carrying four of them from the parking lot to the ball field or across the sand to the beach, you may as well lie prostrate on the shoreline and give up.

I recently decided my family needed an upgrade, so I asked the HuffPost Shopping team if they knew of any lightweight folding chairs. Our managing editor immediately tossed out one brand and one brand only, “Helinox,” saying they “weighed one pound.” I assumed this was a gross exaggeration, but upon searching the brand I was shocked to find out she was only slightly hyperbolic — the chairs weigh two pounds each.

Let me just say that my mind was blown before I even unpackaged the first chair I ordered.

When the package arrived on my front porch I was in total disbelief that this could be a chair — it comes in a canvas zipper pouch that’s not much bigger than one of today’s giant Stanley tumblers, and it was featherweight. I had snagged the most affordable model that Helinox offers, the “original lightweight camping chair.”

The “black/blue” color is currently on sale for $84.81 (23% off), and all other colors are still full price at $109.95. (Backcountry has one tie-dye colorway on even deeper sale at $76.97.)

Spending around $100 on an outdoor folding chair would have been unthinkable before experiencing how comfortable and convenient these Helinox chairs are, and now I’m afraid my family and I will never be able to go back.

After confirming the chair was indeed as lightweight as I hoped, the next test was assembly. I somehow inherited my dad’s “I don’t believe in instruction manuals, I can do it myself” mentality, which never works — but it did this time. The chair is essentially a bunch of metal poles connected by bungees. If you twist and turn them randomly, the chair basically assembles itself in about 15 seconds. Then all you have to do is slide the canvas seat (which is machine washable!) on the poles, and voila.

The final test: Comfort. The chair looks a little low to the ground, but once you’re in it you may find yourself taking a nap. It reclines at just the right angle, and there are no poles digging into your body — it’s a little canvas cocoon that feels stable. My brother ended up watching an entire NBA game in it when we set it up in our living room to test it out, if that’s any indication.

If you want a taller version that offers more neck support, try the “high-back” model, which has a mesh pocket on the side to hold your belongings, comes in nine colors and costs $139.95. I ordered one of these, too, for the exceedingly tall people in my family who need neck support.

Again, I can’t believe I now own such an expensive outdoor folding chair. But for me (and my older mom, and my brother with kids), it’s worth it to save space in the car, to save our literal backs while carrying them, and to have a comfortable place to rest.

Check out what some Amazon reviewers had to say: