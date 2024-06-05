Lightweight Men's Pants For When You Can't Wear Shorts (But Want To)

Even if you’d prefer to wear shorts all summer long, sometimes life calls for pants. Perhaps you’re going to a fancy dining establishment with a dress code. Maybe you’re attending a summer wedding that’s on a beach but still black tie. You could work in an office that demands full leg coverage. The point remains: regardless of the outdoor temperature, you will be wearing pants.

To help ease the pain and to keep you cool as you stay covered, we rounded up our favorite lightweight, easy-on men’s pants that may be almost as comfortable as wearing shorts. They range from cool and casual to dressy but secretly really easy to wear, in an array of colors, styles, brands and sizes. While we can’t get you out of every pants-wearing occasion, we can try to make said occasions a little more bearable, even when the outdoors feels like the seventh circle of hell.