Lightweight Men's Pants For When You Can't Wear Shorts (But Want To)

Even if you’d prefer to wear shorts all summer long, sometimes life calls for pants. Perhaps you’re going to a fancy dining establishment with a dress code. Maybe you’re attending a summer wedding that’s on a beach but still black tie. You could work in an office that demands full leg coverage. The point remains: regardless of the outdoor temperature, you will be wearing pants.

To help ease the pain and to keep you cool as you stay covered, we rounded up our favorite lightweight, easy-on men’s pants that may be almost as comfortable as wearing shorts. They range from cool and casual to dressy but secretly really easy to wear, in an array of colors, styles, brands and sizes. While we can’t get you out of every pants-wearing occasion, we can try to make said occasions a little more bearable, even when the outdoors feels like the seventh circle of hell.

1
Quince
Quince's pull-on linen pants
Known for quality offerings at a lower price than many competitors, Quince has a strong selection of linen options that won't break the bank. These summer pants have an internal drawstring making them a little more dressy and are made out of 100% European linen that's breathable and airy. The straight leg is easy to dress up for dinners out or events but they're still great for traveling, beach days or just hanging out in the sun. These come in five colors in men's sizes S-XXL with 30 and 32 inseams.
$49.90 at Quince (regularly $119)
2
Amazon
A pair of linen-blend dress pant
A fuller cut gives you some extra room in these linen-blend pants. They promise to be breathable and durable while still being nice enough to wear to more formal events. These come in five colors in men's sizes 30-54 in 30-, 32- and 34-inch inseams.
$48.73+ at Amazon
3
Banana Republic
Banana Republic linen-cotton pants
When we rounded up popular men's gifts last year, a source put us on to Banana Republic slacks. This linen-cotton blend from the brand has a mid-rise and straight leg that's lightweight and breathable while still looking sharp. These come in four earth tones in men's sizes 29-40 with 30-, 32- and 34-inch inseams.
$130 at Banana Republic
4
Amazon
An affordable pair of casual linen pants
Probably the most casual option we included, these drawstring linen pants are ready for a beach wedding or summer night out. They're made from a viscose and linen blend that's breathable and quick-drying, making them great for the heat. These come in over ten colors in men's sizes S-3XL.
$27.19+ at Amazon
5
Old Navy
Old Navy built-in flex chino pants
It's no secret that many folks in our newsroom really, really like Old Navy. If you're still sleeping on this budget-friendly brand, we recommend checking it out — specifically pieces like this wrinkle-free, moisture-wicking slacks with a little bit of flex for extra comfort. The straight leg feels dressier, making these the perfect bottoms for an active day followed by a dressier engagement like dinner and drinks. These come in seven colors, in men's 26-54 and in four inseam size options. They're also on sale as part of Old Navy's Men's Sale for Father's Day!
$27.47+ at Old Navy (regularly $59)Shop Old Navy Sale
6
Vuori
Vuori chino pant
Known for their luxury sweats, Vuori also offers a comfortable pair of polished chinos. Made from performance stretch twill that's been treated with a water-resistant finish, they're great for golfing, traveling, running errands or going out to eat. These have a slimmer leg than some other options here, which lets them almost pass as dress pants. These come in five colors in sizes 28-38 with a 30.5-inch inseam.
$128 at Vuori
7
Lululemon
A pair of Lululemon relaxed trousers
Sporty goes stylish with this pair of business-casual slacks from Lululemon. They have a four-way stretch fabric that moves with you and dries quickly, with a relaxed fit that's semi-formal while still being easy enough to wear every day. These come in five colors in men's sizes 28-46 in 32 and 34 inseams.
$128 at Lululemon
8
Old Navy
Old Navy casual cotton blend pants
Cotton and elastic make these pull-on pants feel almost like pajama bottoms, while still looking smart. They're straight through the hip and thigh, giving you ample room to move but still keeping you looking modern. These come in five colors in men's sizes XS-4XL. Like the chino pants, these are also marked down in Old Navy's Men's Sale for Father's Day.
$20+ Old Navy (regularly $40)shop old navy sale
9
J. Crew
J. Crew classic-fit linen pants
J. Crew is another reader favorite here at HuffPost, and the brand has linen options to carry you through the summer. These trousers have a roomy, classic fit that's not too bulky and can be easily dressed up or down while keeping you cool and comfortable. These come in four colors in men's sizes 28-38.
$118 at J. Crew
10
Amazon
A budget-friendly pair of golf pants
These wrinkle-free golf pants are comfortable on the course but still sharp enough to wear around town. They have a flat front giving them a dress-pant feel with two-way stretch that keeps you moving. These come in eight colors in men's sizes 30 to 42 with 29, 31 and 33 inseams.
$36.99+ at Amazon
11
Nordstrom
Tommy Bahama linen and cotton pants
Don't be fooled by their Hawaiian-shirt branding – Tommy Bahama has a wide range of comfortable, quality clothes in minimal, low-key styles. These lightweight cotton-linen pants have an elastic waist and a bit of stretch for extra ahhh. They come in three colors in men's sizes S-XXL.
$128 at Nordstrom$128 AT ZAPPOS
