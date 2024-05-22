For those with oily or acne-prone skin, finding a good moisturizer that is nourishing and hydrating but won’t make the skin feel greasy or clog pores is easier said than done. I know my fussy skin can’t tolerate ultra-rich moisturizers, especially those with comedogenic ingredients, which is why finding the right humectant ingredients for your skin type is imperative.
My skin loves nourishing ingredients like ceramides, peptides and squalane during the dry winter season, but even these can be too much for me once the seasons change. I swap them out for lighter options like niacinamide (an antioxidant that can help twith hydration) and glycerin (a common humectant) once the temps rise and humidity strikes, otherwise it’s breakout city. But everyone’s skin is different, and that’s why it’s always a good idea to invest in a bit of trial and error to figure out what’s best for you.
In an effort to make this journey slightly easier, we’ve compiled a list of fast-absorbing moisturizers that won’t make you feel greasy, cause breakouts or clog pores, according to reviewers and dermatologists. Pick one up before the changing of seasons causes your skin to rebel and enjoy soft, moisturized skin with none of the icky warm-weather side effects.
