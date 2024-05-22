Target

CeraVe facial moisturizing lotion

A moisturizer-and-SPF-in-one is an easy way to eliminate a skin care step, save money and get on with your day with minimal fuss while still nourishing and protecting your skin — and this just might be the best one out there. It is beloved by HuffPost editors and readers alike thanks to its oil-free and non-comedogenic formula that drenches the skin in nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides and niacinamides, supporting the skin’s barrier without making it greasy and causing breakouts.



My colleague, Kristen Aiken, searched high and low for a great daily moisturizer and SPF before finding one that met her list of requirements. She said, “I’m a fair redhead, plus I had a malignant melanoma in my 20s, so I’m slightly obsessive about shielding my skin from the sun in every possible way. I’ve tried tons of sunscreens to wear on my face (usually under a little bit of makeup), and I didn’t like the way most of them made me break out. I’m in my 40s — I’m supposed to be over my zitty phase! I also didn’t like the way most sunscreens reacted with makeup — many formulations made the makeup roll right off.”



She added, “A few years ago I discovered this CeraVe SPF moisturizer and I haven’t gone back. It somehow doesn’t make me break out, it allows makeup to blend seamlessly and you won’t find a single freckle or sunspot on my face because I’ve been using this so religiously. The price point is also refreshingly low, especially compared to fancy face sunscreens you’ll find from elite brands. And because it’s so cheap, I’m not afraid to really load it on — most people don’t realize that they’re not even using enough SPF to protect their skin!”