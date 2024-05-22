ShoppingBeautyskin care

Fast-Absorbing Facial Moisturizers That Won't Make You Feel Greasy

These lightweight creams will hydrate your skin — without that heavy, oily feeling.
Dr. Loretta anti-aging repair moisturizer, Charlotte Tilbury Magic Water cream and CeraVe AM facial moisturizing lotion.
Dr. Loretta anti-aging repair moisturizer, Charlotte Tilbury Magic Water cream and CeraVe AM facial moisturizing lotion.

For those with oily or acne-prone skin, finding a good moisturizer that is nourishing and hydrating but won’t make the skin feel greasy or clog pores is easier said than done. I know my fussy skin can’t tolerate ultra-rich moisturizers, especially those with comedogenic ingredients, which is why finding the right humectant ingredients for your skin type is imperative.

My skin loves nourishing ingredients like ceramides, peptides and squalane during the dry winter season, but even these can be too much for me once the seasons change. I swap them out for lighter options like niacinamide (an antioxidant that can help twith hydration) and glycerin (a common humectant) once the temps rise and humidity strikes, otherwise it’s breakout city. But everyone’s skin is different, and that’s why it’s always a good idea to invest in a bit of trial and error to figure out what’s best for you.

In an effort to make this journey slightly easier, we’ve compiled a list of fast-absorbing moisturizers that won’t make you feel greasy, cause breakouts or clog pores, according to reviewers and dermatologists. Pick one up before the changing of seasons causes your skin to rebel and enjoy soft, moisturized skin with none of the icky warm-weather side effects.

1
Dermstore
Sunday Riley Afterglow cream
This lightweight gel cream formula moisturizer perfectly splits the difference between nourishing and lightweight. I've been using it as my day cream for the past month and love how quickly and easily it absorbs into the skin. It makes it great for layering with a thicker SPF or foundation, because it doesn't make my skin feel like a piece of bacon grease despite the many layers of product. I find that it can help to reduce redness and add a bit of brightness and a really nice glow that comes through even when I do add other products over it. It's definitely not hydrating enough to be my winter night cream, but it's ideal for the transition to a more lightweight routine.

Dermstore promising review: "I love this product as well. Smells so good and makes my face feel very hydrated and smooth. No greasy feel." — Erika
$65 at Dermstore$22+ at Amazon (regularly $65)
2
Amazon
La Roche-Posay Touleraine double repair face moisturizer
Boasting 4.6 out of 5 stars and a whopping 42,071 5-star reviews at Amazon, this French pharmacy staple is one of the internet’s true hidden gems. It retails for just under $23, so there’s really no reason to not try it at least once. As one reviewer put it: “Do not buy this... unless you want your skin to be AMAZING!”

HuffPost Shopping writer (and beauty devotee) Tessa Flores is a fan and recommends this cream. “It’s definitely hydrating — which is honestly just my main goal when it comes to moisturizers — and non-irritating. It’s also more lightweight feeling and soaks in well compared to other La Roche-Posay moisturizers I’ve tried, which feel kind of balmy. This doesn’t feel like that, so anyone who’s really opposed to that feeling will probably prefer this,” she said.

Flores is not the only HuffPoster who loves it. Editor Erin Evans has been using this moisturizer for the past three years and can't get enough. She said, “It’s so nourishing and light and my skin just drinks it up. I also love that it's fragrance-free and isn’t greasy. La Roche Posay products often came across my social media timelines at the height of the pandemic ― when I was consistently buying stuff I’d never tried right off the internet. (I love their medicated gel cleanser too.) Their products are a staple in my Amazon cart.”
$23.99 at Amazon$23.99 at Dermstore
3
Sephora
Tula Skincare hydrating day and night cream
I'm going to contradict myself here because despite the fact that this moisturizer is powered by peptides and squalane, I still find my skin can tolerate it even when it's humid out. It never feels greasy or clogs my pores which goes to show that even if you think an ingredient isn't for you, each individual product formula can react differently on your skin. If you're intrigued, definitely give it a try. It's also a good option if you prefer a creamy formulation over gel. It's yummy without being heavy.

Promising review at Sephora: "Love this moisturizer, so hydrating and doesn’t make my skin get oily. The best!" — LaurBoni
$28+ at Sephora$43.20+ at Amazon (regularly $54)$58+ at Ulta
4
Amazon
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré
This multi-purpose French pharmacy staple is beloved here at HuffPost. Flores swears by it, and according to our anonymous shopping data, so do our readers. This emollient moisturizer is famous for not just hydrating the skin, but for offering the perfect base for foundation and makeup. The iconic formula, which includes calming aloe vera, protective beeswax, nourishing soy proteins and skin-softening shea butter, has been a longtime secret weapon among makeup artists and skin care enthusiasts. Despite it's rich formulation, it's non-comedogenic and great for all skin types.

Promising review at Amazon: "This face cream has earned a permanent spot in my skincare routine. It's lightweight yet incredibly hydrating, making it perfect for all skin types. As a makeup primer, it creates a smooth canvas for foundation application and helps in extending its wear time. Makes my skin look like glass, supple, and super youthful. I can't recommend it enough and can't live without!" — Yahaira Perez
$17+ at Amazon$17+ at Dermstore
5
Target
CeraVe facial moisturizing lotion
A moisturizer-and-SPF-in-one is an easy way to eliminate a skin care step, save money and get on with your day with minimal fuss while still nourishing and protecting your skin — and this just might be the best one out there. It is beloved by HuffPost editors and readers alike thanks to its oil-free and non-comedogenic formula that drenches the skin in nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides and niacinamides, supporting the skin’s barrier without making it greasy and causing breakouts.

My colleague, Kristen Aiken, searched high and low for a great daily moisturizer and SPF before finding one that met her list of requirements. She said, “I’m a fair redhead, plus I had a malignant melanoma in my 20s, so I’m slightly obsessive about shielding my skin from the sun in every possible way. I’ve tried tons of sunscreens to wear on my face (usually under a little bit of makeup), and I didn’t like the way most of them made me break out. I’m in my 40s — I’m supposed to be over my zitty phase! I also didn’t like the way most sunscreens reacted with makeup — many formulations made the makeup roll right off.”

She added, “A few years ago I discovered this CeraVe SPF moisturizer and I haven’t gone back. It somehow doesn’t make me break out, it allows makeup to blend seamlessly and you won’t find a single freckle or sunspot on my face because I’ve been using this so religiously. The price point is also refreshingly low, especially compared to fancy face sunscreens you’ll find from elite brands. And because it’s so cheap, I’m not afraid to really load it on — most people don’t realize that they’re not even using enough SPF to protect their skin!”
$13.69+ at Target
6
Sephora
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Water Cream gel moisturizer
I've long been a fan of Charlotte Tilbury products and always lamented the fact that the iconic and cult-fave Magic Cream was too rich for my skin type. So you can imagine my thrill when the brand released this lightweight version at the end of 2023. It's formulated for all skin types but works wonders on combination and oily or acne-prone skin like mine. It feels airy, whipped and lightweight without skimping on hydrating and skin-nourishing ingredients. I have noticed that it helps to reduce redness, plumps and softens my skin and even acted as a great primer for SPF and makeup. It's definitely on the pricey side, but anytime I feel like splurging I turn to this moisturizer. It's worth the price.

Promising review: "I love how hydrating this moisturizer is without feeling heavy . The gel consistency really absorbs into the skin leaving a really plump lush feel to the skin . I have combo skin and this was a perfect light weight moisturizer" — tatiiv
$30+ at Sephora
7
Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost water gel
Oily skin types or those prone to acne might benefit from a using gel moisturizer over rich cream formulations, and this water gel moisturizer by Neutrogena came at the previous recommendation of board-certified Miami dermatologist Dr. Annie Gonzalez. According to her, this is "a lightweight gel that gives a nice, cooling sensation when applied. It’s free of what people don’t want, such as dyes and fragrance.”

The non-comedogenic and oil-free formula contains purified hyaluronic acid, a beloved humectant that draws moisture into the skin to keep it hydrated.

Promising review: "This continues to be our family's favorite face moisturizer. This moisturizer goes on like water and does not leave you feeling "greasy" like other moisturizers. A small amount goes a long way. It's an added bonus that it smells GREAT! I will continue to buy this moisturizer over and over again." — Paige Barker
$13 at Amazon (regularly $14.48)$16.99 at Ulta
8
Sephora
Dieux Air Angel hydrating gel cream
I've previously sung the praises of Dieux's Instant Angel cream, it's the perfect rich winter moisturizer. Their latest gel-cream formulation is a huge win for people like myself who are always on the hunt for a more lightweight option. It still has that velvety finish that you can get from Instant Angel but it isn't as heavy. Ceramides, amino acids, glycerin and more help give the cream a breathable and lightweight finish that can also support the moisture barrier and leave skin soft, plump and smooth.

Promising review: "I love Dieux, deliverance and instant angel were my first products I bought from them and they saved my rosacea and acne prone skin. Lately I’ve been having more hormonal acne so I decided to try a less rich moisturizer. It is probably the best lightweight and acne friendly moisturizer I have ever tried. Truly helps with my breakouts without being too rich, but still so moisturizing. Worth the price." — MaxCamp
$44 at Sephora
9
Dermstore
Dr. Loretta anti-aging repair moisturizer
I love that this anti-aging moisturizer uses ingredients like chamomile and lavender to help replenish moisture (alongside peptides and antioxidants). It contributes to the moisturizer's lightweight formula without compromising on hydration and protection. I've used it on and off for a while now and always find myself coming back to it when I want a lighter moisturizer.

Promising review: "Hadn't tried the brand before but this moisturizer sounded too good and i am so glad i did!, my fine lines look erased and dark spots faded by 50% people keep saying how good my skin looks, i use day and night it's not heavy at all." — Anonymous
$70 at Dermstore
10
Amazon
Vanicream daily facial moisturizer
When it comes to moisturizing, Vanicream can't be beat. The sensitive skin-friendly formula is rich but quickly absorbing and non-comedogenic (so you can rest easy that it won't clog your pores). Vanicream is all about the ingredients — or lack thereof. The fact that it's free of dyes, fragrances, formaldehyde, lanolin and parabens is also a major plus.

Promising review: "i have tried just about every skincare product you could think of & finally stumbled upon vanicream. i have combination skin, and my t-zone is pretty flaky without moisturizer. i'd yet to find something that subsided the dry skin around my nose, but i've been using this every night before bed & every morning for the last month, & y'all, my skin has NEVER looked more hydrated 😭 it's Very lightweight, smooth, and doesn't leave any oily residue. i don't have breakouts after putting it on. i do use retinol cream every other night, & doing the sandwich method with this (moisturizer/retinol/moisturizer) seems to prevent any sort of irritation i'd get otherwise. i'm not sure how well it would work by just using retinol & one layer of moisturizer considering this IS pretty thin, but i also just have super sensitive/reactive skin 😭 LOL" — stinky dinky
$12.79 at Amazon (regularly $14.95)
