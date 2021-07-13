24 Pieces Of Lightweight Clothing That People From Hot States Swear By

Summer is in full swing, and while there are so many good things that come with it, extreme heat is not one of them. It can be hard to even fathom getting dressed in the morning knowing full well you may be covered in sweat the moment you step outside.
That’s why we turned to the experts — people who live in hot states (i.e. Florida, Texas, California and more) for their favorite lightweight clothing recommendations. Here are their favorite dresses, rompers, pajamas and more that are perfect to wear in the summer heat.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A wide leg jumpsuit
2
A pocketed jersey T-shirt dress
3
A high-low dress
4
A pajama set
5
A stylish strapless romper
6
A maxi dress
7
A V-neck maxi
8
A two-piece set
9
A drawstring romper
10
A tank top
11
A high-rise exercise skort
12
A sleeved T-shirt
13
Compression shorts
14
A strapless romper
15
A swing dress
16
A lace trim tank and shorts set
17
A surplice dress
18
A sleeveless T-shirt dress
19
Track sweats
20
A floral print romper
21
A two-pack of crewneck tees
22
A strapless floral maxi
23
Baggy overalls
24
A V-neck nightgown
