24 Pieces Of Lightweight Clothing That People From Hot States Swear By

Many Floridians have spoken.
By AnaMaria Glavan and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

Summer is in full swing, and while there are so many good things that come with it, extreme heat is not one of them. It can be hard to even fathom getting dressed in the morning knowing full well you may be covered in sweat the moment you step outside.

That’s why we turned to the experts — people who live in hot states (i.e. Florida, Texas, California and more) for their favorite lightweight clothing recommendations. Here are their favorite dresses, rompers, pajamas and more that are perfect to wear in the summer heat.

1
A wide leg jumpsuit
Amazon
When you can't beat the heat, you can at least make your own breeze with lightweight fabric.

Promising review: "Absolutely love this little jumpsuit. Super lightweight and great for hot Houston summer weather." — Dawn

Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 4–10 and in 12 colors and patterns).
2
A pocketed jersey T-shirt dress
Amazon
This is purposely designed with a longer hemline, which means your undergarments won't be on the brink of exposure with every sudden gust of wind.

Promising review: "This is my new go-to brand for extra-comfy, relaxed and uber soft clothing. So far every piece is well-made, very soft, and the perfect length to wear as a dress or as a tunic; you can even sleep in these, they're that comfortable. This jersey cotton is a nice, cooling fabric, perfect for the hot Texas summers. Very affordably priced, quick shipping and easy returns/exchanges." — Claire Dunway

Get it from Amazon for $19.90 (available in sizes XS-XXL and in 12 colors and patterns).
3
A high-low dress
Amazon
This is about to become your plus one for all 97 of the weddings you RSVP'd to, each one that was canceled and rescheduled for this upcoming summer. We hope you enjoy every single cocktail and Venetian hour to the fullest.

Promising review: "Love, love, love this dress! It fits perfectly and is lightweight enough for the heatwave we are experiencing in LA." — Sweet Serenade

Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 23 colors and patterns).
4
A pajama set
Amazon
This will nudge your high school gym shorts and old soccer team T-shirt into retirement. Sweaty sleepers, this cool-to-the-touch bamboo fabric is especially divine for you.

Promising review: "These are my favorite pajamas I have! I live in Arizona and it's just so hot here, but these are nice and cool and lightweight. They are as close to wearing nothing as you can get while wearing pajamas." — Kindle Customer

Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in sizes S-4X and in 13 colors).
5
A stylish strapless romper
Amazon
Pretty sure the first thing out of your mouth when you put this romper on will be, "I can't believe I didn't get this sooner." Give a warm round of applause to your new summer wardrobe staple.

Promising review: "Looove this summer romper! It’s super cute and extremely comfortable. With the Florida weather getting in triple digits, this is also perfect for hot summer days. I love the style and comfort of it so much I have bought in several different colors." — Jessica

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in seven colors).
6
A maxi dress
Amazon
You'll wear this with alarming frequency. Think: every single day, due to its lightweight material, versatile design and the fact that it has pockets.

Promising review: "This is very comfortable and flowy. Wore it all day and didn’t want to take it off because of how comfy it was. I got lots of compliments on it at my baby shower — I’m eight months pregnant in Texas and it’s HOT here." — Lorin Rae

Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes 14-26 and in 34 colors and prints).
7
A V-neck maxi
Amazon
Not only does this dress have adjustable straps, but it also has the phrase "summer staple" embedded into its DNA. You can wear this to a wedding or even just a picnic in the park. We love the versatility.

Promising review: "I live in Vegas and this is perfect. It's beautiful and truly the perfect summer sundress!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 32 colors and prints).
8
A two-piece set
Amazon
Perfect for vacation or just your average Tuesday, this two-piece set will make you swoon – and feel like a million bucks when you put it on. Watch out world, here you come!

Promising review: "I love this set! Every time I wear it I get compliments from friends. I also like how open and breathable it is. Texas summers are very hot and I‘m not absolutely dying when I wear this! Very happy with the purchase." — Erika V.

Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes XS-XL and in 11 colors).
9
A drawstring romper
Amazon
Made with a comfy (and stretchy) fabric, the romper has all the comfort of the pajama set you've been wearing to bed since 1893, but it's not fuzzy fleece rubber duck pajamas and ergo a lot chicer.

Promising review: "Bought four of these in different colors, black, blue, red, and green. Love them all. Live in Florida, and it's perfect for the hot weather." — DVS

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in sizes S-XL and in 16 colors and prints).
10
A tank top
Amazon
The band tee you currently own and love is made from a fabric best described as "heavy and prone to smelling bad after one drop of sweat hits it." Swap for the season with this; let in that airflow.

Promising review: "PERFECTION. Thick enough to not be see through; thin enough to be comfortable in Texas heat." — Dana Kroger

Get it from Amazon for $16.58+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 33 colors).
11
A high-rise exercise skort
Amazon
Designed with built-in shorts and mesh pockets, owning this skort means you can carry cards or cash without having to lug around a crossbody, which adds at least 10 pounds of heat when the temps rise above 85.

Promising review: "I live in the south where it gets uncomfortably hot in the summer, so I wanted a skirt that would look cute, keep me cool, look like something that is casual like shorts, but a tad more comfy. This skirt fits the criteria! The inner leg pocket is big enough to hold a large iPhone, and the pocket on the waist would hold a key and some credit cards. So, if you plan on going to a festival, baseball game or somewhere you don't want to have to carry a bag, these pockets would work well for holding important items." – CupcakeBaker

Get it from Amazon for $19.47+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 13 colors).
12
A sleeved T-shirt
Amazon
This top enlists the help of a lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric that also provides sun protection and prevents any smelly odors from forming (because all deodorant effectiveness goes right out the window the moment you start to sweat, that's not up for debate).

Promising review: "Withstood the Arizona heat test. I wore this on a bicycle ride under my jersey. It was 104 degrees. It was cool! I even tried one sleeve up to compare arms and the covered one was cooler because the radiant heat of the sun was hot! I sprinkled my sleeves with water and it was really cool for a while. I got it because my skin is starting to get age spots even with daily sunscreen so I have to cover up." — Saltwater girl

Get it from Amazon for $10.95+ (available in sizes XS-3X and in 11 colors).
13
Compression shorts
Amazon
Available in three lengths, these shorts are great because even the shortest version ensures that your assets won't be on full display with every step you take. Throw in the fact that these have pockets and voila, warm weather dressing just got a whole lot easier.

Promising review: "I live in Florida and it’s hot, but I enjoy running so long leggings are becoming out of the question for me. I don’t like short shorts and these are just absolutely perfect as far as length and fit goes. I’m getting back into running again and these actually stay up and in place." — JL

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–3X and in 44 colors, prints, lengths, and combinations).
14
A strapless romper
Amazon
This is ideal for any and all warm-weather activities, ergo you can finally banish this question from your lips forever: but what will I wear?

Promising review: "If you live in a hot state like Florida, you will LOVE this! Its beauty is not done justice by the pictures. I wear this to the beach over my bathing suit, that way when I go to one of the side restaurants I look stylish." — Theresa Wagoner

Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 31 colors and prints).
15
A swing dress
Amazon
You'll find yourself gravitating toward this for any occasion. It all lies in the power of shoe choice: Pair this with heels for tasting course dinners or with sneakers for that coffee shop you found on Instagram.

Promising review: "It gets really, really hot where we live so finding a wardrobe that doesn't make us swelter can be a challenge in my family. This is a great dress and perfect for south Florida's summer heat. It's comfortable, well made/good quality, and it's thin enough that it allows you to keep cool but not so thin that you can see through it." — Phoenix

Get it from Amazon for $22.90+ (available in sizes 1X–6X and in 11 colors, prints and sleeve-lengths).
16
A lace trim tank and shorts set
Amazon
Crafted with velvet, this set is the embodiment of luxe loungewear. Wearing this around your apartment takes mundane activities (hello, mindless Instagram scrolling) and makes it feel like an event.

Promising review: "I'm so thrilled with this purchase! I'm always hesitant to order clothing online but this one fit as expected, and the top is long enough that it's not a crop top (navy color). The fabric feels velvety but isn't hot, making this comfortable to sleep in even in Vegas summers." — Stefany Volmer

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes XS-XXL and in five colors).
17
A surplice dress
Amazon
Available in solid colors and a snazzy leopard print, you'll probably want to grab a couple so you have options and are able to wear this style multiple times a week.

Promising review: "It feels almost like I'm wearing a nightgown. It's not clingy at all, even after I washed it in my washer (cool water) and dried it in my dryer on high. This dress is flowy and wears well for our hot Texas summer, plus it can be worn with shorts or leggings. When cooler weather comes, a denim jacket will give this a nice casual look." — RoomRVier

Get it from Amazon for $28.40 (available in sizes 1X–6X and four colors and patterns).
18
A sleeveless T-shirt dress
Amazon
This can replace the leggings you've been wearing since, oh, last October. This equally comfortable option won't retain humidity and allows your limbs to feel some breeze.

Promising review: "I order a lot of dresses of this type and by far, this is the best brand when It comes to consistent quality. The fabric is light enough to be comfortable in the hot Arizona sun but not see-through. The finish work is great, there are pockets, and the drape of the fabric is just right. Perfect with sandals or flip-flops and a big hat. I love this dress and plan to order it in more colors." — Gaye Levy

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in sizes XS-XXL and in 31 colors and prints).
19
Track sweats
Amazon
Reviewers swear these are crafted with magic fabric that remains cool on sweaty days and warm on frigid ones. Hermione? Are you responsible for this?

Promising review: "These are the best. They are soft and buttery and the comfiest pants I own. I’ve personally been wearing them after giving birth to my son and these have been a lifesaver. I have ordered to more colors! They are super soft but also lightweight! I live in Florida so I can wear these with a light T-shirt and not be sweating, or wear them with a hoodie on cooler days!" — FIU Student

Get them from Amazon for $7.18+ (available in sizes S–3X and 20+ colors and prints).
20
A floral print romper
Amazon
If you love the look of dresses but are terrified of sudden gusts of wind, you need this romper. This gives you the silhouette of a short mini but the flowy shorts mean you can cartwheel in public without panic.

Promising review: "WOW! Do yourself a favor and buy this romper. What a hit. I LOVE the bright green color, the neckline is super cute without being too low, and the romper actually fits! Has a zipper on the back and the bow tie sleeves so it’s pretty adjustable. The fabric is light and silky which I love for hot summers in Florida!" — Jordan Marie

Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in eight colors).
21
A two-pack of crewneck tees
Amazon
It's about time you bid adieu to the ratty old gym shirt you've been wearing for the past, oh, decade. These are simple, sleek and crafted with a moisture-wicking material.

Promising review: "Super comfortable for hot climates! I am in and out of the South Carolina heat in the summer and these keep me cool while looking a little more professional than a more running style shirt. They do run longer in length which I like because everything stays covered, they are not super clingy or tight, and are very comfortable." — Amazon Customer

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $20.70 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 15 color combinations).
22
A strapless floral maxi
Amazon
Pretty sure this should come with an all-inclusive resort package because, wow, this is a vacation dress. Slipping this on will make afternoon Zoom calls feel as if they're taking place somewhere tropical.

Promising review: "The material is on the thin side but that will be perfect on hot southern nights here in South Carolina. I am already looking at other patterns to buy a second one! The bust is snug (I am a 40C) but I love that because I don’t worry about it folding over or sliding down." — MimDOT

Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes S-XL and in 24 colors and patterns).
23
Baggy overalls
Amazon
No need to scrounge up a matching top and bottom outfit when you can just slip into these. You'll get a peak Instagram-worthy loungewear outfit you can wear with a bralette (or a T-shirt or long-sleeved shirt when it does get cooler).

Promising review: "I honestly love these! They are perfect for Florida weather as they are lightweight and if you size up, the baggy fit works great in warmer weather (living in Florida). Super comfortable." — slw

Get them from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in sizes S–3X and in six colors).
24
A V-neck nightgown
Amazon
If you want to go pants-less while trekking to the kitchen, but you don't live alone, this is your perfect solution.

Promising review: "I love this nightshirt! It is lightweight enough for hot Texas nights, and I will have no problem zipping into convenience stores while wearing it." — Brownp

Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes XS–3X and in 23 colors and sleeve-lengths).
