24 Pieces Of Lightweight Clothing That People From Hot States Swear By

A sleeved T-shirt

Amazon

This top enlists the help of a lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric that also provides sun protection and prevents any smelly odors from forming (because all deodorant effectiveness goes right out the window the moment you start to sweat, that's not up for debate)."Withstood the Arizona heat test. I wore this on a bicycle ride under my jersey. It was 104 degrees. It was cool! I even tried one sleeve up to compare arms and the covered one was cooler because the radiant heat of the sun was hot! I sprinkled my sleeves with water and it was really cool for a while. I got it because my skin is starting to get age spots even with daily sunscreen so I have to cover up." — Saltwater girl



Get it from Amazon for $10.95+ (available in sizes XS-3X and in 11 colors).