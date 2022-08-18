Shopping

Lightweight Summer Layers That Will Always Keep You Comfortable

Pick up these cute layering pieces from faves like Lululemon, Old Navy, J.Crew and more.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Lululemon's <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=lightweightlayers-lourdesuribe-081822-62fa4f40e4b0526eaeec4f35&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-sweaters-and-wraps%2FMerino-Wool-Short-Sleeve-Wrap-MD%2F_%2Fprod10870065" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="short sleeve wrap" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62fa4f40e4b0526eaeec4f35" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=lightweightlayers-lourdesuribe-081822-62fa4f40e4b0526eaeec4f35&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-sweaters-and-wraps%2FMerino-Wool-Short-Sleeve-Wrap-MD%2F_%2Fprod10870065" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">short sleeve wrap</a>, a Banana Republic Factory <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=lightweightlayers-lourdesuribe-081822-62fa4f40e4b0526eaeec4f35&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D818907%23pdp-page-content" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="shirt" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62fa4f40e4b0526eaeec4f35" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=lightweightlayers-lourdesuribe-081822-62fa4f40e4b0526eaeec4f35&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D818907%23pdp-page-content" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">shirt</a> and an Old Navy <a href="https://oldnavy.gap.com/browse/product.do?pid=804206" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="jacket" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62fa4f40e4b0526eaeec4f35" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://oldnavy.gap.com/browse/product.do?pid=804206" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">jacket</a>.
Lululemon, Banana Republic Factory, Old Navy
Lululemon's short sleeve wrap, a Banana Republic Factory shirt and an Old Navy jacket.

Despite the soaring summer temperatures, layers are a must when traveling, as airplanes are significantly cooler than we always expect. That said, it can be nearly impossible to justify lugging around a coat or sweatshirt when jet-setting from one warm locale to another. That’s when the lightweight layer saves the day.

Pieces like soft, airy pullovers, a breathable cardigan, a breezy wrap or even a super lightweight jacket are perfect for late summer situations in which the climate can change quickly. Not only are they helpful when you step into a chilly air-conditioned store, but they’re also great transitional items as we tiptoe our way into autumn or when you want a bit more coverage post-workout. The key is to avoid too many fabrics that trap in heat, like old-school polyester does. Instead, look for cotton or linen items with slightly oversized silhouettes to allow for air circulation and comfort.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite lightweight layers to get you through summer and early fall. Pretty much all of these items can be thrown over a tee shirt or worn under a light jacket or cardigan and are thin enough to carry around in a tote bag or be worn tied around the waist without creating too much bulk. Snag one before your next trip or to have on hand as you go about your daily business.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
J.Crew
J.Crew classic fit soft gauze shirt
This everyday shirt is perfect for wearing on its own, under a jacket or over a tee shirt, crop top or sports bra. It is roomy while still being flattering and is made of a soft, gauzy cotton blend that is a bit more durable than everyday linen. It's available in five colors and sizes 00 to 24.
$59.50+ at J.Crew
2
Alo
Alo Cloud Nine jacket
Perfect for a cool post-workout vibe or a day running errands, this chic Alo jacket is the perfect lightweight layer. It's made of soft light cotton ripstop with a zipper, bungee details to cinch the waist and elastic cuff sleeves. It's available in black or white in sizes XS to L.
$168 at Alo
3
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic oversized sweater
Side slits, drop shoulders and ribbed hems add a bit of visual interest to this otherwise simple classic sweater from Banana Republic. It's made from breathable viscose fibers derived from certified renewable wood sources and is available in three neutral hues. Get it in sizes XXS to XL.
$23.97 at Banana Republic Factory (originally $79.99)
4
Quince
Quince organic cotton crew
Made with super soft organic cotton, this draped, oversized sweater from Quince has a cropped silhouette so there isn't too much bulk around the waist. It is timeless and easy to throw over a tee shirt or wear under a light jacket. It's available in seven colors and sizes XS to XL.
$39.90 at Quince
5
Old Navy
Old Navy StretchTech loose cropped full-zip jacket
Available in four different colors in sizes XS to 4X, this cropped jacket from Old Navy is made of stretchy, breathable fabric that makes it the ideal travel or post-workout companion. It has a cute drawstring hem that allows you to customize the fit depending on your personal preference, drop sleeve shoulders and a hidden mesh front zip pocket that holds personal items like keys, phones and cards.
$28+ at Old Navy
6
Madewell
Madewell The Oversized Trucker jean jacket
If you don't have an oversized denim jacket in your rotation, consider this a sign to get one. This stylish chore jacket-shaped layer is a must as the season begins to change and temperatures dip on a hot day. It is made of high-quality cotton nonstretch denim and features classic retro-influenced details like top-stitching plus two deep inside pockets for your phone and card case. Available in sizes XXS to XXL.
$138 at Madewell
7
Madewell
Madewell linen-blend cropped robe jacket
Keep things casual with this part cardigan and part house robe-like cropped jacket from Madewell. It's made of a soft and breezy linen blend and is the perfect combination of structured and laid back. It's available in plus sizes 1X to 4X and XL in standard sizing.
$99.99 at Madewell (originally $128)
8
Lunya
Lunya Restore base long sleeve tee
It doesn't get much cozier than this deliciously soft Pima cotton top. Use it as a night shirt for sleeping, wear it under light layers or size up and throw it on over a tee when you're cold. It's available in two different colors in sizes XS to XL.
$98 at Lunya
9
Lululemon
Lululemon merino wool short sleeve wrap
Ideal for air travel or situations where you might need an extra layer of coziness, this lovely short-sleeved wrap from Lululemon is made with thermoregulating merino wool to keep you comfortable. It has a relaxed fit and long silhouette that covers your bum, giving ample coverage when needed. It comes in three different colors and sizes XS to XXL.
$99 at Lululemon (originally $148)
10
J.Crew
J.Crew relaxed cotton-linen beach sweater
Specifically designed to be thrown on over layers after a warm day has cooled down, this knit linen sweater from J.Crew comes in four different eclectic colors. It's available in sizes S through 3X.
$69.99+ at J.Crew
11
J.Crew
J.Crew perfect lightweight jacket
This bestselling water-resistant jacket from J.Crew is a dream when late summer storms hit. It's designed with a fishtail hem that provides extra coverage, an elastic bungee at the waist to make the coat flattering and fitted, and a hood to keep you dry. It's made with lightweight cotton and nylon fabric that won't weigh you down and is available in two different colors in limited sizing, because this popular item is selling out fast. Grab it while you can.
$89.50 at J.Crew (originally $128)
12
Everlane
Everlane The Everyone Spring shirt jacket
Shackets are still the perfect transitional weather item, and this one from Everlane is no exception. It's a gender-neutral top made of cozy, breathable cotton with a classic shape and interesting details like a relaxed point collar, button front, oversized patch pockets along with side pockets and a boxy, oversized silhouette. It's available in sizes E1 through E6, which is comparable to XXS to XXL.
$64 at Everlane (originally $108)
13
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Factory linen-blend oversized shirt
Available in five elegant shades, this classic linen button-down from Banana Republic Factory adds a bit of visual interest to your everyday top thanks to inverted pleat details around the wrists and in the back. It's available in regular and petite sizing in five colors and sizes XXS to XL.
$38.97+ at Banana Republic Factory
