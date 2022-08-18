Lululemon, Banana Republic Factory, Old Navy Lululemon's short sleeve wrap, a Banana Republic Factory shirt and an Old Navy jacket.

Despite the soaring summer temperatures, layers are a must when traveling, as airplanes are significantly cooler than we always expect. That said, it can be nearly impossible to justify lugging around a coat or sweatshirt when jet-setting from one warm locale to another. That’s when the lightweight layer saves the day.

Pieces like soft, airy pullovers, a breathable cardigan, a breezy wrap or even a super lightweight jacket are perfect for late summer situations in which the climate can change quickly. Not only are they helpful when you step into a chilly air-conditioned store, but they’re also great transitional items as we tiptoe our way into autumn or when you want a bit more coverage post-workout. The key is to avoid too many fabrics that trap in heat, like old-school polyester does. Instead, look for cotton or linen items with slightly oversized silhouettes to allow for air circulation and comfort.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite lightweight layers to get you through summer and early fall. Pretty much all of these items can be thrown over a tee shirt or worn under a light jacket or cardigan and are thin enough to carry around in a tote bag or be worn tied around the waist without creating too much bulk. Snag one before your next trip or to have on hand as you go about your daily business.

