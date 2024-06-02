ShoppingFashionStylepants

If You Love Jeans But Hate Sweating, Here Are 11 Comfortable Pants For Summer

Helpful alternatives for the rigid denim you wear throughout the winter.
Rigid jeans and high temperatures don’t always make for a happy partnership, and that’s why we’ve become to be choosy about the denim and denim alternatives that make it to our warm weather rotation.

We’ve rounded up a list of pants that pass the warm weather test: denim woven with 100% cotton, wide leg pants that encourage airflow, linen-blend fabrics that won’t trap sweat, and more.

1
Gap
Gap high rise wide-leg pull-on jeans
Perhaps the most frustrating part of denim is the tight waistband that comes with the territory, and the metal button that feels even more restrictive when temps begin to rise. This 95% cotton sweatpant-denim hybrid offers a drawstring waist for comfort, and reviewers love them for pregnancy because they're able to expand along with your growing body.

Promising review: "These have been my go to jeans since my first trimester and I am now in my third! I sized up by one size just so they'd last me a little longer, and they've been great. Really comfortable, love the fact that they're adjustable." — Amber S.
$55.99 at Gap
2
Eddie Bauer
Eddie Bauer moisture-wicking bootcut jeans
You've heard of athleisure that absorbs sweat, but we'd like to introduce you to these moisture-wicking jeans. These have two-way stretch and moisture-wicking abilities that would give your favorite leggings a run for their money, plus petite and tall lengths ensure you won't have to take out your sewing kit.

Promising review: "Please don't ever change the styling on these perfect jeans! They've been my go-to jeans for 20+ years!!" — Nicole
$85 at Eddie Bauer
3
Alo Yoga
Alo high-waisted Pursuit trouser
If dark wash denim appeals to you because it gives an easy polished look, you'll love the Alo Yoga high-waisted Pursuit trouser. They look like business casual pants — officecore attire embodied thanks to belt loops and pleats — but make you feel as if you're hardly wearing anything at all, meaning they won't enhance the feeling of summer humidity on your skin.

I personally own these pants and can attest to how incredible they are. They're tight at the waist for definition but loose in the legs, making for optimal airflow in addition to having a featherweight fabric.
$148 at Alo
4
Levi's
Levi's 501 '90s lightweight jeans
The Levi's 501 jeans are beloved for their classic mid-rise fit and loose silhouette, but summer months will have you reaching for this lightweight offshoot instead. These are intentionally crafted with 79% cotton for a more airy alternative suitable for summer months.

Promising review: "Best/most comfy jeans ever! The lightweight is great for Spring/Summer. I have also struggled to find jeans that are long enough so the 32 length is amazing! They run slightly big, had to do a full size down for the waist (normally 27, went with a 26) but they fit great everywhere else." — Ava
$98 at Levi's
5
Eileen Fisher
Eileen Fisher airy cotton twill wide-leg pant
We'd like to personally thank Eileen Fisher for bringing back sleep nightgowns, but the rest of brand's wardrobe offerings deserve equal recognition. The airy organic cotton twill pants use an indigo-dyed organic cotton that look on par with your favorite dark wash denim but feel like more of a linen pant... but don't wrinkle like a traditional linen pant.

Promising review: "Great fabric and design… best alternative I own to jeans for warm weather. Does not wrinkle like linen." — calinana
$168 at Eileen Fisher
6
Lee Legendary high rise trouser jean
The Lee Legendary high rise trouser jean is made with cotton and a whisper of spandex for optimal airflow and slight stretch. And while reviewers love the style, durability, and comfort these jeans provide, we'd argue that their standout feature is tall lengths that are actually long enough.

Promising review: "I was a little weary about ordering these because I was not sure if they would be long enough. I’m 6’3. Well…I ordered the long and they fit perfectly! These are super light and comfortable too! Worth the price." — Cat
$35+ at Amazon
7
Madewell
Madewell pull-on pants
The perk of leggings during warmer months is that they're often more breathable than jeans, although we realize they also look less put-together, too. Consider the Madewell pull-on pants a perfect marriage of the two. Flowy fabric ensures optimal airflow, a pull-on waistband means comfort, and an all-black wide-leg silhouette means you look ready to take on any business meeting... or brunch. Versatility, along with tencel, is woven into the fabric of these pants.

Promising review: "I love these pants! They're so comfortable and stylish. The material is super lightweight and flowy and can easily be dressed up or down. These are a must have!" — Shep89
$98 at Madewell
8
Quince
Quince 100% European linen wide-leg pants
Quince has reached viral popularity for its dedication to lightweight bedding, and the brand's clothing line carries the same mission statement. The magic behind the 100% European linen wide-leg pants is that despite its airy construction, reviewers swear these $39.90 pants are completely opaque. How many pairs is too many pairs?

Promising review: "These are easily the best linens pants i’ve ever purchased. The material is very light yet not see through and the band around the belly is very supportive and comfortable. They’re perfectly loose around the butt and thighs without being too baggy. Will definitely be purchasing in many more colors!" — Julia
9
Gap
Gap × Dôen high-rise denim trousers
Gap and beloved indie brand Dôen collaborated on a summer collection that created such intense buzz, the entire curation almost immediately sold out — an exception being the high-rise denim trousers. These are a denim-forward take on the wide-leg silhouette and, to quote one reviewer, we recommend purchasing a pair before they're gone for good.

Promising review: "Flattering and soft lightweight denim. True to size. Perfect length for flats, tennis shoes or heels and I'm 5'5. Was surprised they didn't sell out like the other pieces. Get a pair of these trousers before they're gone forever!" — Reviewer
$99.95 at Gap
10
Nordstrom
Caslon drawstring wide-leg chambray pants
These drawstring wide-leg chambray pants feel suspiciously similar to your favorite sweatpants... but look like your favorite jeans from far away. Plus, the pull-on design makes it easy to slip them on and off making them the perfect beach coverup.

Promising review: "Lovely pants for warmer weather! Lightweight material, flowy, comfy and drapes well. There is no drawstring which actually works better for me. It has working side pockets and these pants can easily be dressed up or down. They will be a warm weather wardrobe staple!" — MBSKI77
$44.25 at Nordstrom
