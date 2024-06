Gap high rise wide-leg pull-on jeans

Perhaps the most frustrating part of denim is the tight waistband that comes with the territory, and the metal button that feels even more restrictive when temps begin to rise. This 95% cotton sweatpant-denim hybrid offers a drawstring waist for comfort, and reviewers love them for pregnancy because they're able to expand along with your growing body."These have been my go to jeans since my first trimester and I am now in my third! I sized up by one size just so they'd last me a little longer, and they've been great. Really comfortable, love the fact that they're adjustable." — Amber S.