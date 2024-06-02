Gap, Madewell, Eileen Fisher Lightweight summer pants from Gap, Madewell and Eileen Fisher

Rigid jeans and high temperatures don’t always make for a happy partnership, and that’s why we’ve become to be choosy about the denim and denim alternatives that make it to our warm weather rotation.

We’ve rounded up a list of pants that pass the warm weather test: denim woven with 100% cotton, wide leg pants that encourage airflow, linen-blend fabrics that won’t trap sweat, and more.

