41 Clothing Pieces For Anyone Who’d Rather Be Naked

A racerback tank top
It's available in sizes S–XXL and 23 colors.
Promising review:
"I have bought this top in seven different colors because I am that obsessed with it. I have gifted it to all of my friends for their birthdays because it is that great. It is spandex-like material and super comfy, but the fit and style of it are what I am obsessed with. It is super cute. I wear this to work out in or even just wear to go out
in without a bra underneath, and it keeps everything in check. My number one clothing item for the last couple of months!!" — Midwestern Girl
A soft compression tank
No Limbits is an adaptive apparel company founded by CEO Erica Cole after she lost her leg in a car accident in 2018. This tank is available in sizes XS–XXL and also in gray
, black
, and mauve
.
A drawstring bodycon dress
It's available in sizes S–XL in 27 colors/styles.
Promising reviews:
"I finally bought this dress after seeing it all over TikTok and HOLY SMOKES. I cannot believe how universally [good it looks on people]. It's absolutely stunning!" — Catherine Thriveni
"This dress is amazing! The fabric is so soft and silky but also has structure and because the sides are ruched, I can adjust it to the perfect length,
which means a lot when you're only 5'1". The ruching allows me to control the amount of fabric gathered in the tummy and behind areas. To sum it all up, I LOVE the dress and plan on purchasing at least two more in the army green and the brown because this style dress can also be worn in the fall and spring months
with a basic or colored denim jacket and a cute pair of boots or booties!" —Tonya
A chic tank and wide-leg pants set
This pair is available in sizes S–XXL and 26 colors.
Promising review:
"I love how this set feels and looks! The light blue is gorgeous! It’s airy and comfortable." — Megh
A billowy maxi dress
It's offered in women's sizes S–XXL and 37 colors/patterns.
Promising review:
"I absolutely LOVED this dress. It's very lightweight and airy. The lines really brought out my curves. I wore a strapless shaper underneath, and it worked out perfectly." — MexKatz
A pair of flowy shorts
Grab a pair in sizes S–XXL in 29 colors.
Promising review:
"These shorts are so light and airy! They are so comfortable. The only downside is that they do run small, I would size up by one size. I wore them to the beach and they were perfect for hanging out when I didn’t plan on getting in the water!" — Reese Elder
A soft pair of pull-on shortalls
They're available in sizes XS–XL and 16 colors.
Promising review:
"Little to no stretch so order your true size or size up. The fabric is so comfortable and airy." — JT
A cherry-picked frock
Grab it in XS–XL and 25 colors/patterns.Promising review:
"This looked so cute on me! It fit perfectly! I just can’t wear a super padded bra but I don’t mind that. The material isn't bad either for what you pay." — JH
A stretchy T-shirt dress
It's offered in sizes S–XL and 26 colors and prints.
Promising review:
"I love this dress! I have since ordered it in pink, hot pink, and gray. Fits perfectly as a maternity dress and will still look great, not as a maternity dress. I’m normally a medium, and I ordered a medium, and it still fits amazingly over my 30-week bump. I’m usually skeptical about buying clothes online, and this was definitely worth it. It’s airy, yet not too thin that it’s see-through.
This dress definitely turned me from a sweatpants and T-shirt girl to a dress girl." — KG
An asymmetrical ruched satin skirt
The skirt comes in sizes XS–4X and 21 colors.
Promising review:
"Beautiful skirt!!! Well made, the material does not feel cheap, and it's very light and airy. Beautiful skirt, I would buy again." — kathy
A tie-front dress
It's for sale in sizes S–XL and 34 colors.Promising review:
"Ya know how the buttons on some dresses just look cheap and they sometimes dangle awkwardly? This dress does not look like that. It’s very light and airy, but it seems to be well put together." — KaylaTx11
A breezy tank dress
Grab one in sizes XS–4XL and in 50 styles.
Promising review:
"I highly recommend these little sundress / bathing suit cover. The material is very soft, lightweight, and airy! I like it so much that I just purchased four more." — grandmahodie
A smocked top
Grab it in sizes XS–XL at Goodful.
A lantern sleeve mini dress
It's available in sizes S–XXL and 21 colors.
Promising review:
"I can’t say enough good things about this dress!! It’s light and airy perfect for vacations. The dress can definitely be dressed up or down for any occasion. It flatters your curves and looks incredible on. I now need it in a number of colors!!" — Kaitrin Swanson
A longline sports bra
This bra is offered in sizes XS—3X and in 25 colors.
Promising review:
"Really love this bra/tank! I’d say it gives medium-light support. The material is so comfortable and airy! I would definitely buy this item again!" — LoveHeatlh_Beauty
A casual striped dress
It's available in sizes XS–XXL and nine colors/styles.
Promising review:
"This dress was perfect for our beach vacation. Lightweight yet not too thin...you could not see through the dress, so it was perfect for the hot weather!! High recommend!" — Amazon customer
A short-sleeve maxi dress
Grab it in sizes 14—26 and 23 colors.Promising review:
"It's wonderfully airy! Very comfortable, lightweight, good quality, and looks great! I like that you can't see through it. Highly recommend and will be buying more in the future!" — CraftyMom
A button-up beach cover-up
This is offered in sizes S–XXL and 23 colors and patterns.
Promising review:
"I was looking for a light and cool wearing dress for the summer. This dress is feminine, light, and airy but not see through….BUY THE DRESS ….I ordered two more colors." — MariettaMama
A printed midi skirt and tank set
This set is available in sizes XL–5XL and 36 colors/prints.
Promising review:
"I loved it. The material is light and airy. Very sexy." —Tiffany Gibbs
A strappy casual dress
It's available in sizes S–XL and 12 colors.
Promising review:
"I’m obsessed with this dress! It's so light and so comfortable! I bought the sapphire blue and I'm going to buy the black and potentially the green as well!" — Morgan Tecchio
An adjustable tie-back bandana top
It's available in sizes S–L and 13 colors.Promising review:
"I am OBSESSED with this top!!! So cute, can be dressed up or down, and is so fun! Definitely would recommend." — Mackenzie
A short tiered gingham dress
Grab one in sizes S–XXL and seven colors.
Promising review:
"I LOVE this dress!! The material is so lightweight that it’s perfect for summer, and then the buffalo plaid will also look cute and trendy in fall with a jean jacket! Plus I LOVE that there are pockets. The dress is made really well; I was pleased to see it also had a lining so it’s not at all transparent.
I saw another review that said it ran a little small and as someone between two sizes I sized up and I’m glad I did. I like that it is more flowy and comfortable-fitting! I will be wearing this dress all summer and then some!" —Theresa St Peter
A romper disguised as a maxi dress
This is made in sizes S–3X and 16 prints.
Promising review:
"Material is very soft and airy for the weather in Florida. It is a beautiful fit, and I am so looking forward to wearing it to my Mother's Day brunch." — Amazon customer
A gingham puff-sleeve dress
I knew I had to have this after my colleague Emma Lord
bought and reviewed it. This super lightweight nap dress is unlined, but NOT see-through, even in daylight. It was so comfy for gallivanting around and long enough for me to sit on a random step on a bridgeand give my old dogs a rest. It made for a dramatic, but not TOO dramatic, look in photos I'll cherish forever. And it kept me cool in what turned out to be some hotter weather than what I anticipated. If you're looking for a way to wear something nightgown-adjacent in public but still look quite put-together, this dress is for you. It's available in sizes S–XL and nine colors.
An airy nap dress
I know, I look SO elegant and not at all like I've been running on three hours of sleep a night for going on a week at this point of my vacation, right?! I packed it for Italy knowing that I'd be going in lots of churches and religious sites that require having your shoulders and knees covered, and I pulled it off with this by merely slipping the sleeves up higher. But I owned this dress months before I touched down in Rome and have been racking up compliments from strangers on the streets of NYC thanks to this frock. ("Thanks! It's from Amazon!') It washes well, is super lightweight, and very easy to wear with a regular bra. The only thing it doesn't have is pockets. But I'll make an exception for this comfy beaut. It's available in sizes XS–XL and seven colors.
A wrap crop top
This top comes in sizes XS–XL and 34 colors.
Promising review:
"I love the shirt. It would be great for a summer night with a pair of skinny jeans and heels for a night on the town or date night, whatever. I highly recommend the material, it's very light and airy. It’s very nice and accentuates your bust area, very sexy. " —Tiffany Tomaszewski
A tie-front top
This one's available in sizes XS–4XL and 38 styles.
Promising review:
"I love this shirt. I bought it for a concert. You can wear it in a bunch of different ways. It’s a great, light, and airy material. Looks just like the pictures. This was a great purchase. I’ll buy this again in other colors!" — Alice Fichter
A lightweight button-down tank
It's offered in sizes S–5XL and 23 colors.
Promising review:
"This is a very airy and comfortable shirt. It does not have much stretch across the chest area. It tends to pull at the buttons, but other than that, it is a great shirt to either dress up or down. I’ve worn it with shorts, jeans, and dress pants and with a cardigan." — Amazon customer
A full-length wrap dress
Get it in sizes S–2XL and 24 styles.
Promising review
: "I got this dress to wear on a vacation in Mexico and it was perfect. Light and airy, and the colors are beautiful and vibrant. It’s a wrap style, and the slightest gust of wind blows the skirt fully open so I wore bike shorts underneath." — M. King
A rib-knit ruched crop top
It's available in sizes XS–4XL and in seven colors.
Promising review:
"I love this shirt. You can wear it at several different lengths. It is a soft stretchy material. Not see-through at all. Very comfortable for wearing all day and night.
Pair this with a skirt or cute pair of jeans!" — Katrina
An airy one-shoulder midi
Buy it in sizes S–XL and 40 colors.
Promising review:
"I’m going to wear this to a summer concert and I think it’s perfect. Lightweight and airy, which is appropriate for the event." — Dee in HPNC
A pair of tailored shorts
They're available in sizes S–XXL and 16 colors.
Promising review:
"I have yet to iron them, but so far, they fit really well. They are made from a very lightweight linen material that feels comfortable on skin, and I’m happy with the sage green/mint color that I bought. I am also a big fan of the front button and the way it overlaps because it feels like a more vintage construction." — Mary Beth Burgiss
A workout tank top
It's made in sizes XS–XXL and 12 colors.
Promising review:
"So comfortable and airy on morning workouts and walks." — Robin E. Hearl
A boho-style maxi skirt
It comes in sizes S–3X and 23 colors, patterns and styles.
Promising review:
"Stunning! Every time I wear this I get so so many compliments. Beautiful and flowy. Great for beachwear or just for the summertime. Definitely a favorite in my closet.
Made surprisingly well too. Great material and good seams. Nothing fraying and actually very sturdy.
Material has no stretch but the tie is adjustable so you don’t have to worry about the fit." — Nicole M
A halter crop top
Rebdolls is an inclusive New Jersey-based woman-founded small business. This top is available in sizes 1X–5X at Rebdolls.com.
A cool pair of pleated shorts
They're available in sizes XS–XL and seven colors.
Promising review:
"I’m incredibly pleased with my purchase! The fabric is incredibly soft, making them a pleasure to wear, and their breathability keeps me cool and fresh even on the hottest days.
The craftsmanship actually seems top-notch, they really don’t seem likely to fall apart any time soon. I will likely be purchasing more in additional colors." — Parker
A pom-pom strap maxi
It's available in sizes XS–XL and 18 prints.
Promising review:
"I love this dress! It's light and airy, while still providing plenty of coverage. Cannot beat the price and the delivery time!" — Stephane McCullen
A Bardot crop blouse
This is offered in sizes XS–XL and 36 colors.
Promising review:
"This top is so cute and surprisingly great quality. It’s not see-through at all so I can go braless, and it's very comfortable.
The tie in the back is a little too long, like too much material, but that’s the only small thing and I’ll play around with it I’m sure." — Sam
A ribbed crop top
Get it in sizes XS–L and 28 colors.
Promising review:
"This is by far one of my favorite tops I’ve purchased. It’s comfortable, has a little stretch, and is not see through at all. I need it in more colors!" — Gianna
A cinch tank top
It comes in sizes XXS–XXL and four colors at Aerie.
A cloud smock dress
Noemiah is a Canadian small biz specializing in glam fashions. This dress is available at Etsy in one size in blue or pink, with or without embroidery.Promising review:
"This dress is an absolute dream. The material is so light and flowy, it’s going to be perfect during the hot summer heat. This is my fourth Cecilia dress and I cannot say enough good things about them. As a plus sized woman it can be hard to find a piece of clothing that works for many different phases and occasions in life (dressy, casual, pregnancy, breast feeding) that you also love. These are my unicorn dresses, they help me feel comfortable and beautiful in any situation." — Kate