41 Clothing Pieces For Anyone Who’d Rather Be Naked

Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed

An airy nap dress

I know, I look SO elegant and not at all like I've been running on three hours of sleep a night for going on a week at this point of my vacation, right?! I packed it for Italy knowing that I'd be going in lots of churches and religious sites that require having your shoulders and knees covered, and I pulled it off with this by merely slipping the sleeves up higher. But I owned this dress months before I touched down in Rome and have been racking up compliments from strangers on the streets of NYC thanks to this frock. ("Thanks! It's from Amazon!') It washes well, is super lightweight, and very easy to wear with a regular bra. The only thing it doesn't have is pockets. But I'll make an exception for this comfy beaut. It's available in sizes XS–XL and seven colors.