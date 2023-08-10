It’s an all-too-familiar summertime scenario: You’ve just spent valuable time applying your favorite foundation only for it to melt, separate and smudge the second you step out into the heat and humidity. We tapped professional makeup artists for their expertise, and learned that the best solution lies in your choice of foundation along with a few helpful application tips.

Celebrity makeup artist Elizabeth Seropian suggested rotating out your thicker winter foundations for more breathable formulations that are water- or gel-based and claim to be long-wearing.

Much like when you’re shopping for foundationsyear-round, celebrity makeup artist Emily Gray, an ambassador for Catrice Cosmetics, told HuffPost that you’ll want to cater your summer foundation to your specific skin type.

“For drier skin, look for a formula [that’s] more dewy and hydrating. You won’t have the same issues as someone who has really oily skin with makeup staying on your face,” Gray said.

Both artists stressed that skin prep and application play a critical role in whether your foundation can stand up to the summer elements, no matter your skin type.

“It is key to start with clean and moisturized skin [and] to keep things minimal. Avoid any heavy layering for a fresh, long-lasting look,” Seropian said.

Seropian and Gray also suggested incorporating a mattifying makeup primer as the last step before foundation. It can help hold on to product for longer and absorb oil or sweat.

“One Size Beauty has a really great primer called Secure the Sweat,” Gray said. “Pat this primer in the areas where you sweat: upper lip, forehead, cheeks and chin.”

Finishing off with a setting spray or a face powder for oil control can also help keep your foundation summer-proof, they said.

To find out the exact foundations these makeup artists like best for summer and why, keep reading. You’ll find winners like blurring skin tints that last all day and a cult-favorite CC cream infused with sun protection.