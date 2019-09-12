ENTERTAINMENT

Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne Fight Salma Hayek In 'Like A Boss' Trailer

The beauty biz comedy promises to "get ugly" — and one fierce punch is thrown.

The cosmetics industry is about to get a funny makeover.

Paramount released a trailer for its beauty biz comedy “Like a Boss” on Thursday, featuring lots of bawdy moments. (See the video above.)

Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne star as makeup entrepreneurs who turn to a ruthless magnate, played by Salma Hayek, to bail them out of debt. But of course the two get more than they bargained for and have to fight back.

“The world of beauty is about to get ugly,” the YouTube caption reads.

In one scene, Hayek’s character tells the two: “In my experience, business and friendship don’t always mix.”

At least they were warned.

The movie opens Jan. 10, 2020.

RELATED COVERAGE

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Pop of Culture Tiffany Haddish Salma Hayek Rose Byrne Like A Boss Film
CONVERSATIONS