A man was shot and seriously wounded during a fight that began backstage during a weekend performance by rapper Lil Baby in Birmingham, Alabama.

The victim was in stable condition Sunday, reported AL.com. No one else was seriously hurt. Police reported no arrests.

The violence began as concert promoters and members of Lil Baby’s entourage began arguing backstage at the Saturday show at Bill Harris Arena.

Lil Baby —Dominique Armani Jones — was in the middle of performing “My Dawg” when two men walked on stage and at least one gunshot followed.

The rapper and members of the audience scrambled for cover.

Lil Baby & his crew has a altercation backstage at his concert Birmingham ,After running backstage shots ranged from the back! #TheBirminghamMusicPlug pic.twitter.com/Q48cIZXTpb — BirminghamMusicPlug Follow Us On IG (@bhammusic_plug) March 8, 2020

The concert was immediately shut down. Lil Baby had been on stage for just 10 minutes, the local CBS TV station reported.

Last night the Lil Baby concert was canceled after 1 person was shot, Bham Police say. The shooting took place inside the arena. It was canceled after the rapper performed for less than 10 minutes. #cbs42 @CBS_42 pic.twitter.com/FHYmu0KW1f — Jordan Highsmith (@JordanCBS42) March 8, 2020