Australian Singer Lil Bo Weep Dies At Age 22

Australian singer Lil Bo Weep, who had more than 239,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, died Saturday after battling depression, trauma and drug addiction, her father said on Facebook.
“She fought hard against her demons as we all did side by side next to her and picking up the broken pieces over and over again but she could not fight any more and we lost her,” Matthew Schofield wrote.
He didn’t reveal the cause of death.
One of her best-known songs was “Not OK but it’s ok.”
In another song, “i wrote this song 4 u,” the performer sang, “so fucking empty, so fucking tired, I just need you by my side.”
The Adelaide-based entertainer, whom her father referred to as Winona Lisa Green, took to Instagram a week before her death. She spoke in a quivering voice of losing a child last year and wrote about her fertility being compromised by an eating disorder.
If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.