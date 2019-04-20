This Star-Studded Anthem About Climate Change Is Breaking The Internet

Who isn’t in rapper/comedian Lil Dicky’s new song about climate change?

The Benny Blanco-produced track “Earth” ― released this week in anticipation of Earth Day 2019 on Monday ― features:

Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Zac Brown, Brendon Urie, Hailee Steinfeld, Kevin Hart, Adam Levine, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Sia, Miley Cyrus, Lil Jon, Miguel, Rita Ora, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Lil Yachty, Meghan Trainor, Joel Embiid, Tory Lanez, John Legend, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Kris Wu and Psy.

And its animated music video, in which the celebrities appear as animals, is spreading its call to environmental action to millions and millions of people on YouTube.

It even involves Hollywood movie star and activist Leonardo DiCaprio:

“If we don’t completely redefine how we do everything on earth, from an energy perspective, from a food perspective, from a conserving nature perspective, in the next 12 years, the damage is irreversible and we’re screwed. Within our lifetime,” Lil Dicky, whose real name is David Burd, told Time magazine.

“What started as a silly joke of an idea along the way became the most important thing I’ll ever do,” added the funny man/musician, who himself courted controversy last year following his “Freaky Friday” collaboration with Chris Brown.

Blanco and Lil Dicky’s manager, music mogul Scooter Braun, reportedly helped recruit the global pop stars to sing for free on the song. Proceeds go toward nonprofits seeking solutions to climate change.

The release of the track is timely, given the 2018 publication of a United Nations report which warned the world had just 12 years to limit climate change catastrophe ― and the recent increase in public awareness on the issue.

Check out the music video for “Earth” here:

Lil Dicky explained why “we have a big problem on our hands, guys, and that’s mostly driven by our behavior here on earth” in this clip:

And here’s some of the reaction from the entertainers involved:

Thank you to @lildickytweets and all the artists that came together to make this happen. Net profits from the song, video, and merchandise will go to many @dicapriofdn partners on the frontlines of implementing solutions to climate change. #WeLoveTheEarth https://t.co/3u8cyA6NPq pic.twitter.com/cpMeTB4Ziq — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) April 19, 2019

❤️ 🌏 ❤️ Out Now - Team Sia https://t.co/Y8M63L3Px1 — sia (@Sia) April 19, 2019