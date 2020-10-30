Lil Jon didn’t hold back when he was asked on Twitter to pledge his support for President Donald Trump this week.
A handful of Black and Latinx entertainers, including rappers Lil Wayne and Lil Pump, have recently endorsed the president. Earlier this month, rapper 50 Cent also appeared to back Trump in an Instagram post criticizing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s tax plan (he has since backpedaled on his remarks).
Lil Jon, however, won’t be joining their ranks anytime soon. When a suspicious-looking account on Twitter asked the Georgia-born rapper if he would join Lil Pump and Lil Wayne “in supporting our great President,” the rapper needed just four words to emphatically express his disapproval.
Unlike many of his peers in the music industry, Lil Jon has had firsthand experience with Trump. The rapper appeared on Season 11 of “The Celebrity Apprentice” in 2011 and on “All-Star Celebrity Apprentice” two years later.
Trump hosted both shows.
In 2016, Lil Jon claimed that Trump had once called him “Uncle Tom” on the “Celebrity Apprentice” set, but said he wasn’t sure if the future president knew the term was a racist epithet.
“I can’t say if he knew what he was actually saying or not, but he did stop using that term once we explained its offensiveness,” he tweeted. “I also want to be clear that I don’t agree with many of the statements Mr. Trump has said during his current run for President.”
At a 2018 press conference, Trump was asked about the alleged “Uncle Tom” incident. After being reminded who Lil Jon was, he denied that the exchange had taken place.
“I would never do that, and I don’t use racist remarks,” Trump said, according to The Washington Post. “I have never used racist remarks.”
