Lil Nas X Scores 5 Nominations For 2022 Grammys: 'Truly Thankful'

Lil Nas X racked up quite a few 2022 Grammy Award nominations on Tuesday.

The Atlanta native’s album “Montero” and his breakout single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” scored nods in three of the “Big Four” categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year. He was nominated in the fourth category, Best New Artist, at the 2020 Grammys.

The accompanying video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” also earned a nomination for Best Music Video. And the artist’s hit “Industry Baby,” featuring Jack Harlow, racked up a nom for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Lil Nas X tweeted his gratitude (following a more explicit celebratory tweet) after the Recording Academy announced the list of nominees.

“Don’t have to win a single award, truly thankful for all the insight this year has brought me,” he wrote. “And thankful for the journey. Love u guys.”

don’t have to win a single award, truly thankful for all the insight this year has brought me. and thankful for the journey. love u guys 😭🤍 — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) November 23, 2021

Lil Nas X notably faced homophobic remarks and harsh criticism, particularly from conservative lawmakers and commentators, after he released “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and its music video last spring.

