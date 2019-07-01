Lil Nas X Fans Celebrate After He Appears To Come Out In Cryptic Pride Tweets

Fans of Lil Nas X are celebrating what they’ve interpreted as his coming out after the 20-year-old rapper posted a series of cryptic tweets on the same day as WorldPride.
The “Old Town Road” star urged fans on Twitter on Sunday to “listen closely” to his song “C7osure” before the end of Pride Month. He added a rainbow emoji and a smiley face with heart eyes at the end of his tweet.
The song’s lyrics include the refrain: “Ain’t no more actin,’ man that forecast say I should just let me grow/No more red light for me, baby, only green, I gotta go./Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take ahold./This is what I gotta do, can’t be regrettin’ when I’m old.”
He later posted an image of the cover of his EP “7,” which he pointed out featured a rainbow-colored building. “deadass thought I made it obvious,” he quipped.
Though some fans were baffled by the tweets, many concluded that Lil Nas X had just come out as LGBTQ.
The rapper did not contradict them.
“Really happy for u dude,” tweeted gay YouTube star James Charles.
“Your existence is going to help so many young kids,” wrote comedian Dewayne Perkins.