Lil Nas X Fans Celebrate After He Appears To Come Out In Cryptic Pride Tweets

Fans of Lil Nas X are celebrating what they’ve interpreted as his coming out after the 20-year-old rapper posted a series of cryptic tweets on the same day as WorldPride.

The “Old Town Road” star urged fans on Twitter on Sunday to “listen closely” to his song “C7osure” before the end of Pride Month. He added a rainbow emoji and a smiley face with heart eyes at the end of his tweet.

The song’s lyrics include the refrain: “Ain’t no more actin,’ man that forecast say I should just let me grow/No more red light for me, baby, only green, I gotta go./Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take ahold./This is what I gotta do, can’t be regrettin’ when I’m old.”

some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. 🌈🤩✨ pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

He later posted an image of the cover of his EP “7,” which he pointed out featured a rainbow-colored building. “deadass thought I made it obvious,” he quipped.

deadass thought i made it obvious pic.twitter.com/HFCbVqBkLM — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

Though some fans were baffled by the tweets, many concluded that Lil Nas X had just come out as LGBTQ.

“Really happy for u dude,” tweeted gay YouTube star James Charles.

“Your existence is going to help so many young kids,” wrote comedian Dewayne Perkins.

really happy for u dude ❤️🌈 — James Charles (@jamescharles) June 30, 2019

I’m so proud of you Nas ❤️ diamond record, topping charts and making history for people like us. You are so brave & we supporting til the END 🌈 pic.twitter.com/gadf2hSn95 — Drebae💎 (@Drebae_) June 30, 2019

in conclusion CONGRATULATIONS KING — shawn wasabi (@shawnwasabi) June 30, 2019

be proud of yourself! You already won! you’ll always be accepted by the real. ur about to really make a change. — ZÉ TAYLOR (@FATHERBONNET) June 30, 2019

Ik what you're talking about and I accept you bro, everyone should tbh you coming out shouldn't change people's views about you cause at the end of the day you're still the same lil nas X we all know and love! — 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐳 (@FightCentralTV) June 30, 2019

Your existence is going to help so many young kids. That’s so fucking dope. — Dewayne Perkins (@DewaynePerkins) July 1, 2019