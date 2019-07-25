Lil Nas X Drops 'Seoul Town Road' With RM of K-Pop Group BTS

The “Old Town Road” remixes keep on flowing in.

Lil Nas X dropped his latest remix, “Seoul Town Road,” which features RM of K-pop band BTS. The track marked the 80th official “Old Town Road” remix.

In the song, RM adds a Korean twist to the lyrics. While it may sound like he’s saying “homie,” the artist actually references a “homi,” a Korean hand hoe and popular farming tool.

Shortly after the song was released, the interwebs delivered on hilarious memes and tweets, embodying the track’s country flair with RM’s added spice from Seoul.

“Old Town Road,” hailed as one of the biggest hits of 2019, has gone triple platinum. The song also ties with other hits, including “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men and “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, for longest-running No. 1 song on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. And with the prolific remixes spawned from the track, Lil Nas X himself had to poke fun at the newest one.

seoul town road joining the 79 other old town road remixes pic.twitter.com/J2yoxFjdKt — nope (@LilNasX) July 25, 2019