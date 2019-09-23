Lil Nas X Dishes About Relationship Status And Coming Out On 'Ellen'

Lil Nas X dropped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Monday for a candid chat and a live performance.

In true Ellen fashion, the host couldn’t resist playing a prank on her guest. Unbeknownst to the rapper, a doppelgänger of his “Old Town Road” collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus was hidden beside him in a table, ready to emerge when he least expected it.

The conversation took a more serious turn, however, when DeGeneres asked Lil Nas X about his decision to come out as gay, right as his “Old Town Road” was on its way to dominating the summer airwaves.

“In the past year, I’m in a new level, so it doesn’t really matter,” the 20-year-old musician said. He said he felt further inspired to publicly open up about his authentic self by “the young’uns who are listening to me right now, who won’t have to go through stuff like this in the future.”

DeGeneres also asked Lil Nas X whether he’s currently in a relationship.

His cheeky response? “Somewhat.”

Later, Lil Nas X took to the stage to perform his second single, “Panini.”

He nodded to the futuristic vibe of the song’s video, which co-stars Skai Jackson, with an ensemble that seemingly paid homage to the movies “Minority Report” and “Blade Runner”