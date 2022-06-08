Lil Nas X Goes Off On BET In New Song Teaser: ‘F**k BET’

Lil Nas X isn’t one to shy away from expressing his opinions.

On Tuesday, the 23-year-old artist called out the BET Awards in the most interesting way for his lack of nominations this year.

Lil Nas X transformed his gripes about the letdown into a new song he shared a snippet of with his fans on social media.

In the profanity-laced clip, the young rapper can be seen shirtless in his car as he lip-syncs along to his latest track, titled “Late to Da Party,” featuring YB.

late to da party ft. yb

coming soon 🖕🏾 https://t.co/vMIJMvIZXZ — MONTERO (@LilNasX) June 7, 2022

“Fuck BET, fuck BET,” starts the song, which goes on with the hitmaker firing off about not needing anyone to validate his success.

“Look at how I top shit/ I just put like three up in the top 10/ And I don’t need nobody/ I just need these ccs on my body/ Everything I do be tryna run, go make a profit/ Read about it,” he raps on the track.

Lil Nas X hasn’t held back on declaring his disdain for Black Entertainment Television’s annual awards. He also ripped them on Wednesday in a series of since-deleted tweets for not nominating him at the 2022 ceremony.

“Thank you bet awards. an outstanding zero nominations again,” he wrote in his first tweet, before adding a mocking “black excellence!”

HuffPost has reached out to the BET Awards for comment.

Lil Nas X was previously nominated for the BET Awards’ Best New Artist in 2020, and for five BET Hip Hop Awards in 2019 and 2021.