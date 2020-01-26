Lil Nas X Slays In Bubblegum Pink Harness On Grammys Red Carpet

Lil Nas X rode down the 2020 Grammys red carpet pink cowboy-style.
The “Old Town Road” rapper donned a bubblegum pink Versace cowboy outfit featuring studs and a harness. The 20-year-old completed the look with a matching cowboy hat and boots.
The Recording Academy announced that the country trap rapper, along with country veteran Billy Ray Cyrus, won Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their collaboration on song “Old Town Road” ahead of the ceremony.
People on Twitter celebrated Lil Nas X’s country-and-western look on Sunday night. The Cut said the Grammy-winner was “winning the red carpet” on Twitter.
