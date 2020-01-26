Lil Nas X Slays In Bubblegum Pink Harness On Grammys Red Carpet

Lil Nas X rode down the 2020 Grammys red carpet pink cowboy-style.

The “Old Town Road” rapper donned a bubblegum pink Versace cowboy outfit featuring studs and a harness. The 20-year-old completed the look with a matching cowboy hat and boots.

The Recording Academy announced that the country trap rapper, along with country veteran Billy Ray Cyrus, won Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their collaboration on song “Old Town Road” ahead of the ceremony.

Rich Fury via Getty Images Lil Nas X attended the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center January 26 in Los Angeles, California.

Rich Fury via Getty Images Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards red carpet on January 26.

Lester Cohen via Getty Images Grammy-winner Lil Nas X posed at the Grammy Awards ceremony on January 26.

People on Twitter celebrated Lil Nas X’s country-and-western look on Sunday night. The Cut said the Grammy-winner was “winning the red carpet” on Twitter.

He stays pushing the limit. Lil Nas X at the #GRAMMYs 🖤 pic.twitter.com/1Wkjj0uGA7 — Zé Taylor (@FATHERBONNET) January 26, 2020

Lil Nas X is already a #Grammys winner, and now he’s winning the red carpet, too pic.twitter.com/OuWv4ZPzCw — The Cut (@TheCut) January 26, 2020

I'm not doing the Grammys red carpet because I'm bad at music and never know who anyone is and also everything is awful, but Lil Nas X in That Pink is a standout. pic.twitter.com/PG0AjGdXIq — Samantha Powell (@sdpowell1) January 26, 2020

lil nas x wearing all hot pink including a cropped studded jacket and a harness on the red carpet fuck yes — Austin 🎡💌 (@TheBrotographer) January 26, 2020