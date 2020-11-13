Lil Nas X's 'Holiday' Is No Freakin' Hallmark Card

Lil Nas X’s much-anticipated “Holiday” dropped late Thursday, featuring the “Old Town Road” singer as a futuristic Santa Claus in the music video. (Watch it below.)

His updated version of Saint Nick rules over robotic elves and sleek metallic reindeer that fly him over an interesting rendition of Mt. Rushmore. High-tech imagery floods the video.

If you were expecting hot cocoa by the fire and a jolly Santa squeezing down chimneys, this may not flow with your yuletide.

“Ayy, it’s a holiday. I got hoes on hoes and they outta control,” Lil Nas X sings.

In a teaser for the video, actor Michael J. Fox of “Back to the Future” fame warned Lil Nas X not to visit 2020.

The Grammy winner journeyed far beyond that mess, landing in a trippy winter wonderland.