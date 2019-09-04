Lil Nas X Explains Why He Came Out While He Was 'At The Top'

On Tuesday, HBO aired an episode of “The Shop: Uninterrupted” featuring the artist alongside Maverick Carter, Kevin Hart, Rob Gronkowski, Kevin Love, CJ McCollum, Charlamagne tha God and Paul Rivera. In a clip that has since gone viral on Twitter, McCollum asked the “Old Town Road” singer why he came out when he did.

Hart then interjected mid-question to say, “He said he was gay! So what!”