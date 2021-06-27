Lil Nas X's Kiss With Backup Dancer At 2021 BET Awards Breaks The Internet

Lil Nas X has broken the internet, yet again.
The 22-year-old artist took the stage at the 2021 BET Awards to perform “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” Dressed in a gold Egyptian pharaoh costume with an image of a sphinx behind him, Lil Nas X tore the stage up at Sunday’s show as he gave a performance inspired by the video for Michael Jackson’s “Remember The Time.”
At the end of his performance, he took his dynamic performance to another level when he leaned over and kissed one of his male backup dancers, a first for the BET Awards stage.
The openly gay artist earned a standing ovation for his bold performance. And, of course, Black Twitter went up. Many noted how apt the moment was for Black gay visibility, especially during Pride Month.
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” was the center of much homophobic outrage when its music video first dropped in March. The video features the two-time Grammy winner dropping down to hell on a stripper pole and giving Satan a lap dance.
Watch Lil Nas X’s full performance below.