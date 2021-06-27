Lil Nas X's Kiss With Backup Dancer At 2021 BET Awards Breaks The Internet

Lil Nas X has broken the internet, yet again.

The 22-year-old artist took the stage at the 2021 BET Awards to perform “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” Dressed in a gold Egyptian pharaoh costume with an image of a sphinx behind him, Lil Nas X tore the stage up at Sunday’s show as he gave a performance inspired by the video for Michael Jackson’s “Remember The Time.”

At the end of his performance, he took his dynamic performance to another level when he leaned over and kissed one of his male backup dancers, a first for the BET Awards stage.

Bennett Raglin via Getty Images Lil Nas X performs onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27 in Los Angeles.

Lil Nas X said fuck it lmaoooo #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/ZLvb9PdIj0 — UnitedWasDopeOnce (@DopeWas) June 28, 2021

The openly gay artist earned a standing ovation for his bold performance. And, of course, Black Twitter went up. Many noted how apt the moment was for Black gay visibility, especially during Pride Month.

Me, watching Lil Nas X make-out with another black man on national TV during Pride month pic.twitter.com/TKX7AO6mAy — The Casual Sex Captain (@jiggyjayy2) June 28, 2021

I KNEWWW LIL NAS X WAS BOUT TO GIVE US REMEMBER THE TIME!! #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/ACXq5uozO9 — Trill Clinton (@summertime516) June 28, 2021

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” was the center of much homophobic outrage when its music video first dropped in March. The video features the two-time Grammy winner dropping down to hell on a stripper pole and giving Satan a lap dance.

Watch Lil Nas X’s full performance below.