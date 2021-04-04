'Lil Nas X' Gives God A Lap Dance, 'Matt Gaetz' Tries To Defends Himself In Randy 'SNL'

“Saturday Night Live” outdid Lil Nas X’s controversial satanic music video with a wild scene featuring the rapper (Chris Redd) doing a lap dance with God in the cold open.

“Happy Easter, everyone!” chirped Chloe Fineman’s Britney Spears. She was hosting her faux talk show “Oops, You Did It Again,” which highlights the “social pariahs of the week.”

“People are afraid of me because I’m different,” Redd explained to “Spears” when she asked him about the right-wing uproar over the rapper’s customized Nike “Satan Shoes” and writhing on the devil’s lap in the video for his new song “Montrero (Call Me By Your Name).”

“Really, I’m just your typical gay black country rap sneaker entrepreneur. I put my pants on just like everyone else: One ass-less chap at a time,” he explained.

Spears grilled “full-on sex pest” Gaetz: “You were dating a 17-year-old and brought her on trips across state lines? Prostitutes say you took ecstasy and had sex with them in Florida hotel rooms?”

“Allegedly,” responded “Gaetz.”

And your Republican colleagues “say you showed them nude photos of women you were sleeping with?” asked Spears.

“Which is not a crime — just horrifying,” Gaetz’s Davidson replied.

Spears’ verdict: “Judge him by his face.”

