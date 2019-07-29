Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' Breaks Billboard Record For Longest No. 1 In History

The Atlanta-based rapper’s victory is all the more noteworthy given he was banished from the Hot Country Songs chart in late March for not embracing “enough elements of today’s country music.” The song’s removal jumpstarted conversations about gatekeeping in the country music industry and the erasure of black artists’ contributions to the genre.

“I had this idea in mind at first, but then as I went on to think about it, I was like, Maybe because [the] country [music industry] is guarded,” the rapper told Teen Vogue about the controversy. “You can have your country song with trap elements, but if it’s by known country artists, then it’s allowed. A black guy who raps comes along, and he’s on top of the country chart, it’s like, ‘What the fuck?’”