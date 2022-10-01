Lil Nas X Pauses Concert Due To Pooping: 'This Is Not A Part Of The Show'

Lil Nas X was very truthful with fans in Atlanta this week when he had to briefly pause his show.

“I’m backstage and this is, like, not a part of the show, but I’m taking a mean shit,” he can be heard saying in a video tweeted by fan account Lil Nas X News on Thursday. “So please forgive me, but I’m going to need, like, a minute or two.”

Lil Nas X poses in the press room at the 2022 MTV VMAs in August. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

The “Industry Baby” singer had two shows in Atlanta this week, one on Tuesday and one on Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately clear which show the video was from.

But Lil Nas X took the clip in good humor, sharing it on his own Twitter account and adding even more details on Friday.

“Lmao people really thought i was joking, i was literally back there dropping demons into that toilet,” he wrote.

At least some fans appreciated his openness about the relatable moment.

You know I always wondered what do performers do when they have a bad stomach during a show, do they just pretend and fight for their life or would they leave and take care of said business...??



