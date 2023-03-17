What's Hot

EntertainmentLil Nas Xandrew tate

Lil Nas X Has Perfect Response After Being Compared To Andrew Tate

The rapper rejected the comparison to the former professional kickboxer, who was detained in Romania on charges of human trafficking, organized crime and rape.
Marco Margaritoff

Trends Reporter

Lil Nas X wants people to know he’s not a role model — and rejects the very idea.

The rapper responded to a viral tweet earlier this week from a British podcast host who unfavorably compared him to Andrew Tate, a social media influencer and former kickboxing champion suspected of human trafficking and currently detained in Romania.

“On the left, we have ‘Lil Nas X’ twerking on Satan,” the user tweeted Monday. “On the right, we have Andrew Tate, who teaches young people to think critically, to take care of their physical health and build financial security.”

He continued, “Guess which one is deemed controversial and which is hailed as a role model.”

The accompanying photos included a screenshot of the “Montero (Call Me By Your Name” music video, in which Lil Nas X dances for a red being, and an image of Tate aboard a boat. The rapper couldn’t help but educate his critic — and denounce the role model title.

Lil Nas X reminded the user that Satan wasn't real — and didn't actually appear in his video.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/Associated Press

“1. that is a CGI animated being,” the rapper responded in a quote tweet Wednesday, “not satan from the bible book. 2. there’s no such thing as a good role model, y’all need to find yourselves and stop looking for people to look up to.”

Lil Nas X has never shied away from Twitter beef. He famously replied to a tweet that included a photo of him dressed in pink and a screenshot of rapper Pastor Troy’s homophobic insults against him by writing: “damn, i look good in that pic on god.”

Tate, meanwhile, galvanized legions of impressionable young men over the years by espousing misogynistic messages under the guise of masculinity. He reportedly moved his sex cam operation to Romania because he liked “being able to do what I want.”

As for the Twitter user who unfavorably compared Lil Nas X to Tate, he might not be aware that one is a passionate artist who donates to charity — while the other is currently facing criminal charges.

