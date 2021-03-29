Lil Nas X Trolls Right-Wingers With Mocking Apology For His New Satan Shoes

Rapper Lil Nas X offered a mocking apology to those offended by his Satan Shoes with a new take on the rickroll.

The video, titled “Lil Nas X Apologizes for Satan Shoe” posted on YouTube, begins with the singer holding up one of the shoes, created by himself and a company called MSCHF, which sport pentagram medallions and a drop of human blood.

“I see everybody’s been talking about this shoe and I just wanna say...”

The clip cuts to a scene from his new music video for the song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” in which he gives Satan a lap dance. Then, he kills the devil, takes his horns and puts them on his own head.

If that’s not enough of a troll, Lil Nas X added a second “apology” in the comments, which actually links to the full video for the song.

To cap it off, he added:

we have decided to drop these to even the score. damn y’all happy now? pic.twitter.com/RGpCiiRbGb — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021

The Satan Shoes are a limited edition of 666 pairs and feature red ink in the air bubble along with a drop of human blood in each, which the company told The New York Times was “sacrificed” by employees. Each one also has a pentagram medallion and LUKE 10:18 written on the side, a reference to a Bible verse that reads:

“And he said unto them, I beheld Satan as lightning fall from heaven.”

Satan Shoes also come with a positively unholy price of $1,018/pair.

Online, right-wing figures ranging from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) to evangelical preachers went after the rapper:

Right-wing pastor Greg Locke is not a fan of Lil Nas X (apologies for the quality of the video - the livestream of Locke's service today was glitchy.) pic.twitter.com/CJ3DSUuqth — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 28, 2021

Some also tried to cancel Nike with calls for a boycott despite the fact that the company had nothing to do with the shoes.

“We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF,” Nike said in a statement cited by Christian Broadcasting Network. “Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.”

MSCHF, for the record, previously released Jesus Shoes, white kicks with holy water that are currently sold out, according to the website.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar, released the video to his new song last week along with an emotional open letter to his 14-year-old self.

“I wrote a song with our name in it,” he wrote:

The video has since been viewed nearly 30 million times.