Lil Nas X Rips His Pants During Smokin' Hot 'Montero' On 'Saturday Night Live'

Lil Nas X performed his steamy and controversial “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” live for the first time on “SNL” — and ripped his pants mid-song.
“NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE TV,” he tweeted later. “OMFG NO.”
The Atlanta rapper — whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill — attributed the tear to his stripper-pole routine on stage. The accident is obvious as he looks down in surprise when it happens, and he quickly uses his hand to try to cover the damage.
The two-time Grammy winner, 22, triggered homophobic outrage among conservatives in March with his video for “Montero,” which included Lil Nas X grinding on the devil in a fantastical hell. A limited edition of 666 pairs of “Satan Shoes,” each containing a drop of reportedly donated human blood, were sold as a plug for the video.
“Montero” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last month.
The hell-evoking “SNL” performance recreated some of the same elements as the video.
Lil Nas X also performed his new single “Sun Goes Down,” about the pain of being a closeted adolescent, on “SNL,” but it wasn’t quite so dramatic.
Check out “Montero” up top and “Sun Goes Down” here: