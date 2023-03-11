Lil Nas X Stuns With Bedazzled Crop Top Look At Versace Fashion Show

Lil Nas X showed up and showed out at a recent star-studded fashion show in Los Angeles.

The “Industry Baby” rapper attended Versace’s fall-winter 2023 show Thursday in a sleeveless, slightly cropped top featuring crystal embellishments, along with a leather skirt and knee-high boots.

Lil Nas X at a Versace fashion show Thursday in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

On Instagram, he posted a series of photos that showed him posing in his Versace ensemble with other stars at the event, including singers Elton John and Miley Cyrus.

One video shared to Twitter showed the rapper meeting Anne Hathaway at the show for the first time.

“I’m so happy you know who I am. I can’t believe you know who I am,” he can be heard telling the actor.

When asked about his striking look, Lil Nas X told E! News, “I feel like a little cute slut.”

The rapper has rocked incredible Versace outfits before.

He memorably wore three custom looks by the designer at the 2021 Met Gala in New York, including a show-stopping gold armor bodysuit.

Lil Nas X at the Met Gala on September 13, 2021, in New York City. Mike Coppola via Getty Images