Asian-Americans Slam Lil Pump For 'Ching Chong' Lyrics, Slant Eye Gesture

Asian-Americans are not holding back criticism of rapper Lil Pump’s recent controversial video.

The artist recently shared a preview of his upcoming song “Butterfly Doors” on Instagram, featuring the lyrics “They call me Yao Ming ’cause my eyes real low (ching chong).” He also pulled his eyes back in the racist slant-eye gesture.

Needless to say, the rapper was flooded with backlash from the Asian-American community, including rapper China Mac, with many pointing out Lil Pump’s ad-lib was racially insensitive.

“You’re gonna put some respect on my culture and my fuckin’ people,” China Mac said in a video response to Lil Pump. “You’re gonna take that fuckin’ video the fuck off your page.”

China Mac posted a follow-up video on Instagram, pointing out how Lil Pump had yet to take the video down. In the caption accompanying the video, he ordered people to continue commenting on the “Butterfly Doors” preview with their critiques.

“All we want is respect,” he said. “We just want the same respect everybody else wants.”

In a tweet that’s since been removed, Awkwafina also called out the rapper, writing that it’s “Always nice to hear a new song with a Ching Chong adlib. Guess it’s better than ‘eyes chink’ like some other verses I’ve heard. But can we at least think of some more creative racist epithets?”