The former president once accidentally referred to the rapper as "Lil Pimp."
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

Lil Pump appears to have gotten a not-so-little Donald Trump tattoo on his thigh.

The rapper showed off the ink in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

It is an interpretation of the mug shot that Trump posed for when he was arrested in Georgia in August 2023 on election subversion charges.

“MAGA,” the Trump-endorsing musician, who the former president once mistakenly called “Lil Pimp” when they shared a rally stage, captioned the images, alongside two American flags.

Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. was overjoyed.

“Hell yea,” the Trump scion commented.

Lil Pump has previously called four-times-indicted Trump the “greatest president of all time.”

His endorsement of Trump prompted fellow musician John Legend to suggest he and other MAGA-backing rappers had “founded a new supergroup, it’s called the Sunken Place.”

President Donald Trump brought rapper Lil Pump onto the stage during his final 2020 campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
President Donald Trump brought rapper Lil Pump onto the stage during his final 2020 campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
via Associated Press
