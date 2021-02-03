It looks like Lil Uzi Vert’s newest accessory is going to be hard for fans to miss: The rapper appears to have gotten a massive pink diamond pierced into his forehead.

The 26-year-old, who had been tweeting about his expensive purchase of a “natural pink diamond” last month, shared a series of videos on his Instagram showing off the gemstone and its new placement.

I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now . This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. ♦️ A lot of M’s in my face 🤫 💰 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021

It’s 10 almost 11 carats https://t.co/vjCZkmAn15 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021

The performer claimed in an Instagram Story shared on Wednesday that the stone, fixed into the center of his forehead, is being held in place by a long bar because of swelling.

When the swelling subsidies, “I’ll get a short bar so it won’t move,” he said in the post.

Another video posted directly on his Instagram page shows the diamond in motion:

The stone is worth $24 million, according to an Instagram Story shared by a friend of the rapper, CEO Slow.

It’s unclear whether the diamond is, uh, comfortable, but the rapper insists that since he’s gotten it, he’s “moving super different now.”