Lil Uzi Vert Appears To Get $24 Million Pink Diamond Removed From Forehead

It seems that Lil Uzi Vert isn’t glittering like he used to.
The rapper appeared in an Instagram story on Tuesday with his girlfriend sans the massive pink diamond he got pierced into his forehead earlier this year.
Here’s a side-by-side of Lil Uzi with the diamond and without:
In January, the “Lucid Dreams” singer tweeted about buying a “natural pink diamond” and went on to share a series of videos on Instagram showing off the gemstone. In February, he posted on social media that he’d gotten it embedded into the center of his forehead.
The stone is worth $24 million, according to an Instagram story shared earlier this year by Lil Uzi’s friend CEO Slow.
It’s unclear what’s become of the gigantic stone. Representatives did not immediately respond to questions.