Lil Uzi Vert Says His $24 Million Forehead Diamond Was Ripped Out While Crowd Surfing

We can’t even imagine the headache Lil Uzi Vert must’ve had after this.

The rapper shared a cringeworthy anecdote this week, telling TMZ that the massive $24 million pink diamond he had pierced into his forehead was ripped out while he was crowd surfing at a recent music festival in Miami.

When asked about his infamous 10-carat diamond, the rapper said, “I had a show at Rolling Loud, and I jumped into the crowd and they kind of ripped it out.”

Luckily he still has the diamond, but he’s since replaced his forehead piercing with a metal bar.

Earlier this year, the rapper tweeted that he’d purchased expensive gem and then later shared on Instagram that he got it embedded into his forehead.

I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now . This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. ♦️ A lot of M’s in my face 🤫 💰 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021

It appeared to have been removed months later, and then was put back in prior to the music festival.

Maybe it’s time to put the stone into a nice necklace or something, Uzi.