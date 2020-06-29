Lil Wayne's Slammin' Kobe Bryant Tribute Rocks The BET Awards

Score one for Lil Wayne.

Five months after Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash, the rapper delivered a timely tribute for the BET Awards Sunday. (See the full performance below.)

The five-time Grammy winner’s update of his 2009 “Kobe Bryant” song lit up Twitter.

“This is Black entertainment/this is Black power status,” Weezy rapped, the new words echoing the occasion and the times. Highlights of Bryant in action accompanied the performer.

Bryant died with his daughter Gianna in the accident, which also claimed the lives of seven others. “Heart goes out to Vanessa and the whole Black Mamba family,” Lil Wayne voiced in a nod to Bryant’s widow and his Black Mamba nickname.

Fans on social media applauded both Lil Wayne and Bryant.

The new verse gave me tears this is unexplainably great. @kobebryant — Mike Dowd (@themike82) June 29, 2020

Tunechi always giving that different tone any day, anything time 🔥🔥🔥 — Orch Mula (@NigerianCrown) June 29, 2020

Wayne OMG 🐐🐐🐐❤️❤️❤️ — Jojo17_19 (@Jojo17_19) June 29, 2020