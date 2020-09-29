Lil Yachty Was Driving Insanely Fast In Atlanta And Got Arrested

Rapper Lil Yachty on Monday appeared to shrug off his arrest after allegedly driving more than 150 miles an hour on an Atlanta highway.

“Yeah, it happened,” the Grammy nominee said with a news tweet about the incident behind him in a TikTok video.

“God forbid the mug shot comes out,” he continued, adding: “Slow down, kids.”

Troopers pulled over the “Speed Me Up” contributor in his Ferrari after an officer saw the car weave through traffic at high speed on Sept. 21, according to The Associated Press.

Lil Yachty, aka Miles McCollum, 23, was taken to jail and charged with reckless driving and speeding, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. He was later released.

The performer totaled a Ferrari in a single-vehicle accident last June in Atlanta. He was allegedly speeding on wet pavement and spun out of control into a barrier.

Lil Yachty was cited for driving too fast for the conditions, failure to stay in his lane and driving in the HOV lane, TMZ reported.