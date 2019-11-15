ENTERTAINMENT

Lili Reinhart Shares The Drunken Things She's Said With 'Tonight Show'

The "Riverdale" star let Jimmy Fallon read her quotes ― for better or worse.

Lili Reinhart is her own best tipsy historian.

The “Riverdale” star explained on “The Tonight Show” Thursday that during her early days in Los Angeles, she used to write down the things she said when she got drunk with friends. (See the video above at the 3:30 mark.)

“I thought I was being so philosophical or saying all these revolutionary things that I needed to remember,” she told host Jimmy Fallon.

The morning after all too often proved her wrong. But Reinhart let Fallon read some of her plastered proclamations anyway, “to give you an idea of what goes through my head when I’m not sober.”

One of her revelations: “You can’t be taught to be a legend.” Deep, Lili, deep.

Watch more of Reinhart’s crocked quotes above.

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Jimmy Fallon Late Night Shows Drunk Lili Reinhart
