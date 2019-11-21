Lili Reinhart Clears Up Comments On Fallon, Says She Actually Has OCD

Actor Lili Reinhart has spoken out about the remarks she made in an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” telling fans that she actually has obsessive compulsive disorder and that she wasn’t just making a joke.

Last week, the 23-year-old talked to Fallon about scenes in the film “Hustlers” in which her character reacts to stress by vomiting, and described how the magic happens behind the scenes.

“It was actually animal crackers and Sprite mixed together,” she told the talk show host. “I thought I was going to have a problem here because I have this really, like, OCD thing with floaters in water and drinks. Like, if my drink has a little floater in it, I’m like [gags], get it out. That’s when I want to throw up! So, having basically a cup of something that looked like ‘floaters’ in water was like my worst nightmare.”

Reinhart was later criticized on social media for the OCD mention, prompting her to defend her statements on Twitter:

I just want to put out there re: my Fallon interview— I actually do suffer from OCD, it wasn’t just a little quip I made on a talk show. I’ve had OCD since I was in elementary school. So, yes. I do have the right to talk about it. Thanks. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) November 18, 2019

In response to her clarification, many fans thanked and praised the star for her candor:

I admire you for talking so openly about mental health and your struggles 💞 — Lea🌙 (@smughead_jones) November 18, 2019

I’ve had OCD my entire life. I’ve even been hospitalized for it. The fact that you feel comfortable talking about it is inspiring for me. Thank you for being you! — Lydia Williams (@LydiaNicolewill) November 18, 2019

Mental illnesses are an endless struggle, I appreciate you talking about them SO MUCH. You’re an absolute legend. — Madeleine Joy (@rnarkhoppus) November 18, 2019

thank you for being so open about mental health

i started showing signs of ocd 3 years ago and i’ve been dealing with it ever since

and it’s honestly terrifying — Georgia 🌙 (@BugheadLegacy) November 18, 2019

You are one brave, honest and naturally beautiful person. I have heard you speak on body dysmorphia, mental illness and now OCD. You are my hero. Keep talking, people are listening. Thank you for speaking for those of us without the platform to make an impact. 💓 — AmDo (@Adorney5) November 18, 2019