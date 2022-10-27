Lili Reinhart Knows Why She's Probably Not Invited Back To The Met Gala

Lili Reinhart isn’t counting on getting another invitation to the Met Gala.

“I don’t think I’ll be invited back,” the “Riverdale” star, who has attended the Anna Wintour-helmed fête three times, recently told W Magazine.

“I said a certain something about a certain person in a certain dress,” Reinhart shared, alluding to comments she made about Kim Kardashian’s revelation that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into a dress for this year’s gala.

“I have always wanted to stand for something,” the 26-year-old actor added. “And while I don’t like it if one comment by me turns into 17 articles in People magazine, I never overthink what I post. It has to be a true representation of how I feel. And I would say that whether I had 100 followers or 100 million.”

Kardashian said in a video on the Met Gala red carpet that it was a “challenge” for her to fit in the Marilyn Monroe gown she chose to wear this year.

The dress, which is 60 years old and couldn’t be altered, presented a problem for the SKKN creator, who said during initial fittings, she “tried it on, and it didn’t fit me.”

“I said, ‘Give me three weeks.’ I had to lose 16 pounds down today to be able to fit [into] this,” the reality star explained to Vogue, adding that she approached fitting into the dress “like a role.”

Reinhart later skewered the Skims founder’s disordered eating comments at the gala without naming names.

“So wrong. So fucked on 100s of levels,” the actor wrote on her Instagram story at the time. “To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly and disgusting.”

Reinhart’s comments come from an especially personal place, as she’s previously admitted to having “severe” body image struggles.

The actor told fans in January that it was a “devastating feeling” to “not feel at home in my own skin.”

