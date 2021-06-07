Lili is named after her great-grandmother, The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. The baby girl’s middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.
Lilibet was first used when the then Princess Elizabeth was just a toddler and unable to pronounce her own name properly.
Her grandfather King George V would affectionately call her “Lilibet” imitating her own attempts to say Elizabeth.
The pet name stuck and she became Lilibet to her family from then on.
The old-fashioned name has got us thinking about other vintage baby names having a comeback, such as that of Princess Eugenie’s son August, which is certainly making a comeback.
Researchers from family history platform, MyHeritage, have opened up their archives to find the traditional baby names seeing a resurgence in popularity.
The most popular names when records began in 1780 were Mary, John, William and Elizabeth, they found. Other popular names at the time – Alfred, Bertie, Frank, Fred, Leonard, and Sidney – all saw a 21st-century peak in 2012. And Olive, Violet and Elsie all matched their original Victorian-era peak in 2019.
MyHeritage looked at census data from the 1800s and mapped it with current trends to find the baby names seeing a revival. Here’s the top 10.
W. and D. Downey via Getty Images
In this photo, Queen Victoria holds the future King Edward VIII on the day of his christening in 1894. His father (later George V) and grandfather (later Edward VII) stand behind them.
Speaight via Getty Images
The future Queen Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 1926. This photo shows the baby royal with her mom, Queen Elizabeth, later known as Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.
Universal History Archive via Getty Images
Princess Elizabeth at 8 months old in December 1926.
Keystone-France via Getty Images
Princess Elizabeth holds Prince Charles (born Nov. 14, 1948) following his christening on Dec. 15, 1948.
Fox Photos via Getty Images
Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip smile with Prince Charles on the grounds of Windlesham Moor in Surrey in July 1949.
Topical Press Agency via Getty Images
Princess Elizabeth holds Princess Anne (born Aug. 15, 1950) alongside the Duke of Edinburgh on her christening day at Buckingham Palace in October 1950.
Keystone via Getty Images
The royal family on the grounds of Clarence House in August 1951.
via Getty Images
On Feb. 19, 1960, seven years after her coronation, Queen Elizabeth gave birth to Prince Andrew, pictured here at 1 month old.
Fox Photos via Getty Images
The family welcomed Prince Edward on March 10, 1964. The 12-week-old made an appearance at Trooping the Colour in June.
Ron Bell - PA Images via Getty Images
Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips became parents to their first child, a son named Peter, on Nov. 15, 1977. Here he's pictured on the day of his christening on Dec. 22, 1977.
Bettmann via Getty Images
The Phillips family on the grounds of their home at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire on June 10, 1980.
Keystone via Getty Images
Princess Anne and Captain Phillips welcomed daughter Zara on May 15, 1981, before eventually divorcing in 1992.
Hulton Deutsch via Getty Images
Prince Charles and Princess Diana became parents to Prince William on June 21, 1982.
Tim Graham via Getty Images
Princess Diana smiles with Prince William at Kensington Palace on Feb. 1, 1983.
David Levenson via Getty Images
Prince Charles and Princess Diana sit with Prince William at a photocall in the garden of Kensington Palace on Dec. 14, 1983.
David Levenson via Getty Images
Princess Diana holds newborn Prince Harry as she and Prince Charles leave the Lindo Wing on Sept. 16, 1984. The couple went on to divorce in 1996, one year before Diana died in a car accident.
Tim Graham via Getty Images
Princess Diana poses by the piano with Prince William and Prince Harry at Kensington Palace on Oct. 4, 1985.
Tim Graham via Getty Images
Prince Harry at home in the playroom at Kensington Palace in October 1985.
Tim Graham via Getty Images
Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles wave from the Royal Yacht Britannia in Venice, Italy, on May 5, 1985.
Tim Graham via Getty Images
Prince Andrew and Sarah, the Duchess of York, welcomed their first daughter, Princess Beatrice, on Aug. 8, 1988.
Tim Graham via Getty Images
The Duchess of York and Prince Andrew at The Chapel Royal at St James' Palace for Princess Beatrice's christening on Dec. 20, 1988.
Tim Graham via Getty Images
The couple welcomed their second daughter, Princess Eugenie, on March 23, 1990, before divorcing in 1996.
Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library via Getty Images
Lady Louise Windsor, daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was born on Nov. 8, 2003.
Ben Stansall via Getty Images
Lady Louise's younger brother, James, Viscount Severn, joined the family on Dec. 17, 2007.
Anwar Hussein via Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their first child, Prince George, at St. Mary's Hospital in London on July 22, 2013.
REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool
Prince William carries Prince George as they arrive for his christening at St James' Palace in London on Oct. 23, 2013.
Jason Bell/Camera Press/Redux
Family photo taken at Kensington Palace in March 2014.
Handout via Getty Images
Prince George in an official Christmas portrait, taken at Kensington Palace and released December 2014.
Anwar Hussein via Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their daughter, Princess Charlotte, on May 2, 2015.
REUTERS/Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via Reuters
Prince George and Princess Charlotte in a photo taken by the Duchess of Cambridge in mid-May 2015 at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
The royal family poses for a photograph during a vacation in the French Alps on March 3, 2016.
Handout via Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared this photo of Princess Charlotte, taken by her mother, in honor of her first birthday in May 2016.
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn had two daughters, Savannah (born Dec. 29, 2010) and Isla (born March 29, 2012) before announcing their split in 2019. Here they appear at Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2017.
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge departs the hospital with Prince Louis, the couple's third child, on April 23, 2018.
PA/Matt Porteous/The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis on the grounds of Clarence House in St James' Palace following his christening on July 9, 2018.
Chris Jackson/Getty
A family portrait taken at Clarence House in Westminster on Sept. 5, 2018, to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince Charles and Prince Louis during the gathering at Clarence House.
Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace
Prince William and Prince Louis play in the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed "Back to Nature" garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on May 19, 2019, in London, England.
DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed a son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, 2019.
Chris Allerton/©️SussexRoyal/AFP/Getty Images
The family of three on the day of Archie's christening in July 2019.
Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Archie visits Cape Town during a royal tour of South Africa on Sept. 25, 2019.