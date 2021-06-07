After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their second child on Friday, they received congratulations from Queen Elizabeth; Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince William; Kate Middleton and Princess Eugenie.

In addition, Mia Thermopolis, the fictional star of “The Princess Diaries” series of books and movies, also sent her well wishes through the Twitter account of author Meg Cabot, who wrote the book series that inspired the franchise.

👑🍼👑 HRH Princess Mia Thermopolis of Genovia wishes to extend her warmest congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor 👑🍼👑 — Meg Cabot (@megcabot) June 7, 2021

Although Princess Mia Thermopolis is just a fictional character, many real-life Twitter users were royally amused.