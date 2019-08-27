25 Mouthwatering Lilikoi Treats To Eat In Hawaii

There are countless reasons to visit Hawaii ― the beautiful landscapes, the rich culture, the deep history, the incredible beaches and, of course, the delicious food.

Visitors to the Hawaiian Islands can expect to find fresh poke, spam musubi, kalua pork, poi and more. But for those with a sweet tooth, look no further than all things lilikoi.

Lilikoi is the Hawaiian name for the passion fruit that grows on the islands. It’s a tropical fruit filled with seeds, and its sweet and tart flavor makes it a great ingredient for both desserts and savory dishes.