Lilly Singh Has Her Dog As A Guest And He Steals The Show

Lilly Singh had her pooch on “A Little Late” Monday to reinforce her monologue theme that “dogs are better than people.”

Singh praised Scarbro’s unconditional love, cooed baby talk to him about his potential and basically just showed off the pup’s adorableness.

But the NBC talk show newcomer also revealed that her pup — who obviously has his own Instagram — has a little incontinence problem at a certain time everyday.

“He gets so excited to see me when I get home, that he pees a little bit,” Singh said. “None of my friends pee a little bit because they’re excited to see me. They just pee a little bit because they have drinking problems.”

Watch the full bit above.