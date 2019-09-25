Lilly Singh Nails The Absurdity Of Being Late-Night's 'Female Host'

As the first openly queer woman of color to host a late-night network show, Lilly Singh has had a lot of pioneering to do.

But the comedian perhaps didn’t know how hard it would be once she hit the air. In a fun sketch from Tuesday’s “A Little Late” on NBC, Singh learns the “rules” of appealing to viewers from a couple of executives.

It seems all she has to do is “always smile” because no one likes a woman with “resting bitch face” and “never turn 30 or older.”

Then there’s the matter of the “Female Ho” sign on her dressing-room door and on the list of guidelines waiting for her.

Check out the bit in the video above.