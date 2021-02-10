Lilly Singh Takes A Shot At Lori Loughlin In Vaccine Bit

Talk show host Lilly Singh on Tuesday blasted vaccine tourism and other means rich people use to get inoculated. But the “A Little Late” comedian saved some needling for a celebrity who wielded her wealth to game the college admissions system. (Watch the video below.)

Singh imagined how actress Lori Loughlin ― who served a two-month sentence after she and husband Mossimo Giannulli paid $500,000 to have their two daughters fraudulently admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits ― might exploit the vaccine restrictions.

“People with money are always trying to make the system work in their favor,” Singh said. “In fact, I’m not gonna lie, as soon as I heard this news, I was like, ‘All right, Lori Loughlin, come on out.’ Because you already know she was in prison just photoshopping her daughters to look like they’re nurses in between their team crew practice.”

The “Full House” star and Giannulli, who is still doing time, staged rowing photos for their daughters to appear more legitimate as crew prospects when they had never competed in the sport.