New NBC talk show host Lilly Singh skewered Matt Lauer this week after new rape allegations surfaced against the former NBC “Today” host.

She presented the disgraced morning-show personality with a mock gift basket, including a bottle of Jergens. (See the video above.)

“Because the only thing that will be getting you off anytime soon is your own hand,” Singh said on Tuesday’s “A Little Late.”

“I got the travel size because I can’t imagine your tiny penis would need any more than that,” she added.

Allegations surfaced in Ronan Farrow’s book “Catch and Kill” earlier this month that Lauer, who was fired in November 2017 for sexual misconduct, raped NBC News employee Brooke Nevils at the Sochi Olympics. Lauer responded with a letter saying the encounter was consensual and called the accusation “defamatory.”

Nevils called Lauer’s response “a case study in victim blaming.”

Singh gifted Lauer a few letters of her own. Watch the bit, which also mocks a few other names in the news lately, above.